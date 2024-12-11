Forecast and levels for CAD - page 14

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Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.07 14:58

USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement 

2020-08-07 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]

  • past data is 952.9K
  • forecast data is 395.0K
  • actual data is 418.5K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

==========

From official report :

  • "From February to April, 5.5 million Canadian workers were affected by the COVID-19 economic shutdown. This included a drop in employment of 3.0 million and a COVID-related increase in absences from work of 2.5 million. Employment rose by 419,000 (+2.4%) in July, compared with 953,000 (+5.8%) in June. Combined with gains of 290,000 in May, this brought employment to within 1.3 million (-7.0%) of its pre-COVID February level."

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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada  Employment Change news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


 
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Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.26 20:00

Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, Brent Crude Oil and GOLD (XAU/USD): Unites States Durable Goods Orders

2020-08-26 13:30 GMT | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]

  • past data is 7.6%
  • forecast data is 4.3%
  • actual data is 11.2% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.

==========

From forextv article :

  • "Reflecting a sharp increase in orders for transportation equipment, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods spiked by much more than expected in the month of July. The Commerce Department said durable goods orders skyrocketed by 11.2 percent in July after surging up by a revised 7.7 percent in June."

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USD/CAD: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events

USD/CAD: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events

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Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events

Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events

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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events


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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:


 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2020.09.04 14:53

USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement 

2020-09-04 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]

  • past data is 418.5K
  • forecast data is 262.5K
  • actual data is 245.8K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

==========

From official report  

  • "Employment rose by 246,000 (+1.4%) in August, compared with 419,000 (+2.4%) in July. Combined with gains of 1.2 million in May and June, this brought employment to within 1.1 million (-5.7%) of its pre-COVID February level."
  • "The number of Canadians who were employed but worked less than half their usual hours for reasons likely related to COVID-19 fell by 259,000 (-14.6%) in August. Combined with declines in May, June and July, this left COVID-related absences from work at 713,000 (+88.3%) above February levels."
  • "As of the week of August 9 to 15, the total number of Canadian workers affected by the COVID-19 economic shutdown stood at 1.8 million. In April, this number reached a peak of 5.5 million, including a 3.0 million drop in employment and a 2.5 million increase in COVID-related absences from work."


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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada  Employment Change news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


 

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Sergey Golubev, 2020.09.16 15:23

Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, USD/CAD and GOLD: United States Retail Sales Ex Autos

2020-09-20 13:30 GMT | [USD - Core Retail Sales]

  • past data is 1.3%
  • forecast data is 1.0%
  • actual data is 0.7% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Core Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level, excluding automobiles.

==========

From rttnews article :

  • "The Commerce Department said retail sales rose by 0.6 percent in August after climbing by a downwardly revised 0.9 percent in July. Excluding sales by motor vehicles and parts retailers, retail sales climbed by 0.7 percent in August after leaping by a downwardly revised 1.3 percent in July."

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AUD/USD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events

AUD/USD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events

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USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events

USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events

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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events

GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2020.10.27 15:57

Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, USDJPY and Dollar Index (DXY): Unites States Durable Goods Orders

2020-10-27 12:30 GMT | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]

  • past data is 0.5%
  • forecast data is 1.3%
  • actual data is 1.9% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.

==========

From marketwatch article :

  • "Orders for durable goods such as autos and metal parts rose 1.9% in September for the fifth month in row and business investment strengthened again, signaling a steady expansion among American manufacturers that have led the way in the U.S. economic recovery"

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USD/CAD: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events

USD/CAD: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events

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USDJPY: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events

USDJPY: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events

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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events

Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:


 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2020.10.30 16:53

USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsCanada GDP and range price movement 

2020-10-30 12:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]

  • past data is 3.1%
  • forecast data is 3.3%
  • actual data is 1.2% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

==========

From official report :

  • "Real gross domestic product (GDP) grew 1.2% in August, following a 3.1% increase in July. This fourth consecutive monthly increase continued to offset the steepest drops on record in Canadian economic activity observed in March and April, however overall economic activity was still about 5% below February's pre-pandemic level."

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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:


 

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Sergey Golubev, 2020.11.18 15:36

USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada  Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement 

2020-11-18 13:30 GMT | [CAD - CPI]

  • past data is -0.1%
  • forecast data is -0.2%
  • actual data is 0.4% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

==========

From official report :

  • "The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.7% on a year-over-year basis in October, up from a 0.5% increase in September, led by higher prices for food. Excluding gasoline, the CPI rose 1.0% in October, matching the increase in September. The year-over-year decline in gasoline prices in October (-12.4%) was comparable with the decreases in September (-10.7%) and August (-11.1%)."

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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada CPI news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada CPI news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2020.12.01 15:47

USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsCanada GDP and range price movement 

2020-12-01 13:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]

  • past data is 0.9%
  • forecast data is 1.3%
  • actual data is 0.8% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

==========

From official report :

  • "Real gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.8% in September, on the heels of a 0.9% increase in August. This fifth consecutive monthly increase continued to offset the steepest drops on record in Canadian economic activity observed in March and April. Total economic activity was about 5% below February's pre-pandemic level."

==========

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicator:


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2020.12.09 16:26

USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsCanada Overnight Rate and BoC Rate Statement

2020-12-09 15:00 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]

  • past data is 0.25%
  • forecast data is 0.25%
  • actual data is 0.25% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.

==========

From official report :

  • "The Bank of Canada today maintained its target for the overnight rate at the effective lower bound of ¼ percent, with the Bank Rate at ½ percent and the deposit rate at ¼ percent. The Bank is maintaining its extraordinary forward guidance, reinforced and supplemented by its quantitative easing (QE) program, which continues at its current pace of at least $4 billion per week."

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USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event

USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


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