Forecast and levels for CAD - page 14
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.07 14:58
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement
2020-08-07 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
New feature found here:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.26 20:00
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, Brent Crude Oil and GOLD (XAU/USD): Unites States Durable Goods Orders
2020-08-26 13:30 GMT | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.
==========
From forextv article :
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
==========
Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
==========
GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.09.04 14:53
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement
2020-09-04 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
==========
From official report
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.09.16 15:23
Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, USD/CAD and GOLD: United States Retail Sales Ex Autos
2020-09-20 13:30 GMT | [USD - Core Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Core Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level, excluding automobiles.
==========
From rttnews article :
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events
==========
GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.10.27 15:57
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, USDJPY and Dollar Index (DXY): Unites States Durable Goods Orders
2020-10-27 12:30 GMT | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.
==========
From marketwatch article :
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
==========
USDJPY: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
==========Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.10.30 16:53
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada GDP and range price movement
2020-10-30 12:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.11.18 15:36
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement
2020-11-18 13:30 GMT | [CAD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada CPI news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.12.01 15:47
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada GDP and range price movement
2020-12-01 13:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicator:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.12.09 16:26
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Overnight Rate and BoC Rate Statement
2020-12-09 15:00 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5: