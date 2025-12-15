How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 62
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
New MetaTrader 5 build 1325: Hedging option and testing on real ticks
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.02.19 16:25
Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service
Questions
What the Signals service is needed for?
Who can create a trading Signal at MQL5.com? Should I pay for this?
When a free Signal will become available for subscription?
How to create a free signal?
How to subscribe to a Signal?
I created a signal, but it is not available for subscription on the website. Why?
How to subscribe to a signal from the MetaTrader 4 (MetaTrader 5) client terminal?
Can I copy trades from MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 5 or vice versa?
How paid subscriptions are charged? What will happen if a free subscription becomes paid?
Can I cancel a paid subscription?
I want to copy trades with fixed volume of 1.0 lots. Is it possible?
On Provider's account all trades are performed with volume of 0.1 lots. I want to copy these trades with larger volume, for example 0.3 lots. Can I raise the volume somehow?
The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?
Can I set my own rules of copying trades from a Provider's symbol to a Subscriber's one?
What rounding scheme is used for Provider's and Subscriber's percentage ratio of deals volume?
Why there should be no open positions and pending orders on my account in order to subscribe to a signal?
Why manual trading leads to problems with copying of signals (accounts out of sync)? Why I cannot simultaneously subscribe to a signal and trade on one account?
How to disable your own Signal? I do not want to broadcast it anymore.
Does the MetaTrader 4/5 terminal has to be running at Subscriber's end for trades to be copied?
Can I unsubscribe from the Signal in the same way I subscribed to it?
How can I find out what Signal I am subscribed to in the terminal and how can I cancel the subscription?
How are transactions copied if the Provider has 4-digit quotes for a Symbol and the Subscriber has 5-digit quotes for the same Symbol or vice verse?
How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
This is very good thread was started (for discussion, to follow, or just simple talking, or whatsoever): Are you ready to give up MT4 for MT5 ?
Just for information
It may be good to read before buying/selling etc - The Rules:
1. Rules of Using the Market Service
2. Rules of Using the Signals Service
3. Rules of Using the Freelance Service
4. Virtual hosting in MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5: How it works
and finally -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Forum Rules
JD4, 2015.07.03 20:12
I thought it would be helpful to have an easy to find spot to see what the rules are on this forum, because there has been some confusion with them before (from me for sure, possibly with other people as well).
(copied from https://www.mql5.com/en/about/rules)
Rules
Hopefully this helps everyone out.
MetaTrader 5 Now Features Hedging Option
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2013.09.20 08:21
Summaries :
====
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2015.02.03 18:48Market condition setup (indicators and template) is here
Just some short artricle about the following: How to Make a Trading Robot in No Time
Trading on financial markets involves many risks including the most critical one - the risk of making a wrong trading decision. The dream of every trader is to find a trading robot, which is always in good shape and not subject to human weaknesses - fear, greed and impatience.
Each newcomer wants to get or create a clear and strict trading system that can be presented in the form of algorithms and completely get rid of routine operations. Is it possible?
A trading system is a necessary condition for entering the market and that system should be profitable, of course. When newcomers come to the market, they are usually overwhelmed by the great mass of information difficult to grasp. Books and trader forums can provide some help in that case.
Unfortunately, not all authors are successful traders and not all successful traders write books. Many special web resources are created only to earn profit for their owners, as it is much more difficult to trade your own money than to issue forecasts and teach trading systems.
Each trader should independently pass all stages of a trading system creation. There is a popular saying that it does not matter what system you use for trading, the main thing is that you should really trade according to that system. Otherwise, trading on the market turns into a gamble with a predictable result.
And some new articles:
1. Applying fuzzy logic in trading by means of MQL4
"The modern-day trading cannot be imagined without automated trading systems usually called Expert Advisors or robots. Most, if not all, of them feature a clear, hard-coded trading strategy and money management system. Their main advantage is a rigid algorithm excluding the human factor. However, this advantage is also their main drawback since trading robots lack flexibility. Regardless of the market conditions, an Expert Advisor always applies the same trading strategy with the same strictly categorized parameters. In other words, the system always acts rigidly: average trend > enter the market with one lot, strong trend > enter the market with two lots. No deviations!"
2. Deep neural network with Stacked RBM. Self-training, self-control
Fig.5 Balance line before and after the signal correction