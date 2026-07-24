Where Do I start from? - page 4

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Free system (just to start) - 

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 PriceChannel Parabolic system

 
PriceChannel Parabolic system basic edition

  • indicators and template to download for black background (first post of this thread)
  • PriceChannel indicator is on CodeBase here, same for white backgroundhow to install
  • Clock indicator to be used with this trading system - Indicator displays three variants of time in the chart: local, server and GMT 
  • PriceChannel ColorPar Ichi system is on this post

Latest version of the system with latest EAs to download


How to trade

 
The settingas for EAs: optimization and backtesting 

Trading examples

Metaquotes demo 

 

GoMarkets broker, initial deposit is 1,000

Alpari UK broker initial deposit is 1,000

RoboForex broker initial deposit is 1,000

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)

Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.11.02 21:06

Below are step by step instructions, of how to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal:

1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register 

2. Open your MT4 platform and go to Menu >> Tools >> Optios and click on the Community tab. There you put your Login and Password of your MQL5 account and click OK.



3. Go to the search area of your MT4 platform, on the upper right corner (where the magnifying glass is), type in the name of the signal you want to subscribe and click Enter.

 


 

4. You will see lower, in the Terminal Window of your MT4 platform, the results of your search. Click on the name of the signal you want to subscribe. 

 


 

5. Click on the green Subscribe for $$ USD button on the right side of your MT4's Terminal Window.

 


 

6. Select the payment method and complete payment for your subscription.

7. In the Options >> Signals window that opens, tick the following options:

 


 

  • Agree to the terms of use of the signals service
  • Enable real time signal subscription
  • Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
  • Synchronise positions without confirmations

8. In the Use no more than: ...... of your deposit (95% maximum) field below, put the percentage of your capital, you want to participate in signal's copying.

9. In the Stop if equity is less than: ...... field, put the amount of your capital, you want to preserve, or leave it empty. 

10. In the Deviation/Slippage field, select an option and click OK in the Options window to close it.

11. Now you have completed the subscription process and the only thing you need is a VPS (Virtual Hosting) in order to copy the signal 24/7 without having your MT4 platform open all day long. 

12. Go to your account details in the Navigator window of your MT4 platform, right click in your account number or name and select the option Register a Virtual Server.

13. In the Virtual Hosting Wizard window that opens, the VPS with the lower Ping, ms value is presented automatically.

 


 

14. Select your payment plan for 1, 3, 6 or 12 months and click Next.

15. Tick the: I agree to the virtual hosting service rules and the auto renewal option below (if you want) and click Next. 




16. Complete your payment for the VPS Service

17. In the next window, tick the Migrate signal: account and settings option, click End and you are done.


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Way to find signal in MT4 platform?

Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.23 12:49

You can use search on the top right corner of any page of the forum for example.

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As to finding the signal (any signal) by name in the Metatrader so you can use Metatrader's search feature as well, for example:

MT4 - 


MT5 - 


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Besides, I just collected some information (from MetaQuotes) which may help in some situation for example:




 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

640x480 screen capture

Sergey Golubev, 2016.09.16 11:11

Metatrader.

Open the chart, right mouse click on the chart and select "Save As Picture", and choose 640x480



 

Good thread was started by MQ - Tips on the most frequent customer issues 
It is the tips with the images, in Russian language but we can read it using in-built online translation feature located on the every post of the thread:


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Use tips - the instruction about HowTo

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Automation of MQL5.com services

MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2018.09.07 20:22

The MQL5.community continues to develop, and we are happy to see the number of members and service users growing. However, we are no longer able to moderate Market, Code Base and Freelance manually — this requires a lot of resources from our company. Therefore, we decided to provided maximum automation for the community processes, which require the help of service moderators.

We are working hard on the automation, and have already released the following updates:

  • Codes in the Code Base are now published without a moderator. Prepare a description of your MQL4/MQL5 example, add good screenshots sized no more than 750x500 pixels and submit your code for verification. After a successful automated testing, it will be immediately published in the Code Base, and an appropriate announcement will be added on the forum. 
  • Freelance now allows parties to solve certain types of force majeure situations, enabling the Developer and the Customer to come to an agreement without Arbitration. We have added required commands directly to the current order page.



    If an issue cannot be solved, parties can still request Arbitration from the service moderators. In the future, we also plan to automate such cases.

  • Publishing of Products in the Market has been fully automated. Now the author needs to fill in all the necessary fields and pass through automated checks, after which the Product will be instantly published in the Market. Now, authors can easily edit Product descriptions, release updates or temporarily remove Products from the Market showcase to fix errors. It can be done faster now, as Sellers do not have to wait for moderation.
  • The automation will not affect Product quality control: users can complain on Products, which violate the Market rules:
    • The Product must not:
      • guarantee, promise or hint at profits through the Product name, logo, screenshots or description;
      • contain words and expressions in superlative degree relating to Product features or the underlying concept;
      • present trading strategy backtest results as real trading results, whether expressly or implicitly;
      • contain links to external resources to be used as a description;
      • contain flashy/immodest titles of description sections or Product names;
      • use images of money or valuables in any form;
      • use any pictures of non-aesthetic nature as a Product icon or screenshots.
      The Product shall be described in a calm manner using simple clear sentences without slang and abbreviations.
    • The Seller shall not sell or distribute any harmful products through the Market service.
    • The Seller shall not integrate and apply any third-party sales, accounting, license control and update management systems (including the ones using WebRequest features) in Products.
    • The Seller shall not collect users' personal data by means of Products or implement additional custom limitations on the functionality of MQL4/MQL5 applications.
    • The Seller shall not publish multiple copies of Products, which are based on the same idea and differ only in input parameter settings, symbols, and/or timeframes. Creation of similar Products having slightly changed descriptions and/or design shall be considered as spam and lead to the removal of all detected copies from the Market showcase, while the Seller shall be banned from all paid MQL5.com services.

    We believe that control by the MQL5.community members will be as effective as the manual Product moderation.

  • Verified User status will also be provided in the automated mode. At the current stage, a user instantly receives an appropriate message in case of providing inaccurate data.
These are the first steps towards the automation of our processes. We are reviewing all of our services in order ensure convenience and simplicity of use for the active members of the MQL5.community.

Useful links:

  1. Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service
  2. Use tips in the Freelance service!
  3. The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
  4. Tips for an Effective Product Presentation on the Market

 

And this information may be interesting to the people who are developing indicators/EAs/scripts and worry about possible decompilation of ex4/ex5 files - 

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MQL5 Cloud Protector: Advanced protection for programs 

MQL5 Cloud Protector: Advanced protection for programs

MQL5 Cloud Protector is an online service that proves advanced protection for MQL-programs.

Executable files EX4/EX5 are reliably protected from decompilation. MQL5 Cloud Protector provides an advanced protection level for your applications. A similar method is used in the largest store of trading applications MetaTrader Market, where the EX4/EX5 product files submitted by sellers are additionally compiled tonative code. The only difference of MQL5 Cloud Protector from the mechanism used in the Market, is that the file is not linked to the user's computer. It can be run on any computer similar to common EX4/EX5 files.

MQL5 Cloud Protector is a secure service. Additional protection is only applied to a compiled file. The source code is not passed to the service. First, the program code is compiled into an EX4/EX5 file on the user's computer. Further on, the executable part of the file is sent to the service via a secure connection. The service encrypts the file using modern asymmetric algorithms and signs it using a unique private key.
MQL5 Cloud Protector: Advanced protection for programs - Developing programs - MetaTrader 5
MQL5 Cloud Protector: Advanced protection for programs - Developing programs - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
Executable files EX4/EX5 are reliably protected from decompilation. MQL5 Cloud Protector provides an advanced protection level for your applications. A similar method is used in the largest store of trading applications MetaTrader Market, where the EX4/EX5 product files submitted by sellers are additionally compiled to native code. The only...
 

How to customize all chart at once - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to customize all chart at once in MT4?

Sergey Golubev, 2018.07.21 07:29

For Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5

How create template -

  • "I customize a chart ..." - in MT4 or MT5; "customize a chart" means everything incl indicators and EA attached to the chart with your selected settings;
  • right mouse click on any place of the chart - Template - Save Template; and save this template with any name.

How to use template -

  • open chart,
  • right mouse click on any place of the chart and select your template by name, and the chart will be loaded (with everything you saved during the template creation for example).

How to use external template file (in case someone on the forum placed it) -

  • Place template file to template folder (Open Data Folder and find templates folder),
  • after that - open the chart (M5 in our example), right mouse click on any place of the chart and select template by name.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to customize all chart at once in MT4?

Sergey Golubev, 2018.07.21 10:35

There is the other way - profiles.

- Open data Folder - and find the profiles folder (and default folder inside profiles folder).

Do you see those files?


Those are my opened 5 charts in my Metatrader. If I delete one file so one my chart will be closed.

So, you can open many charts with your settings (incl with EAs and indicators), - go to profiles\default folder, and copy those files (to save it to somewhere on your PC.
When you want to open it - go to Data Folder and place those files once again, and open Metatrader.

It is for M4 but I think - it may be same for MT5 for example.



 

As the people are cotinuing asking about how to open an account with Metatrader so I want to renind the following -

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MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account 

MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account 

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Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android 

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Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953  
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

Open an Account - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5
Open an Account - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
Two types of accounts are available in the trading platform: demonstration (demo) and real. Demo accounts provide the opportunity to work in a training mode without real money, allowing to test a trading strategy. They feature all the same functionality as the live ones. The difference is that demo accounts can be opened without any investment...
 

The question: "Where can I find cryptocurrencies for trading?"

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Where can I trade bitcoin though MT4?

Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.08 12:34

There are some brokers for Bitcoin/USD for MT5 (I do not trade bitcoin for MT4 so I have no idea about MT4 broker for bitcoin):


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