Where Do I start from? - page 4
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PriceChannel Parabolic system
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.11.02 21:06
Below are step by step instructions, of how to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal:
1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register
2. Open your MT4 platform and go to Menu >> Tools >> Optios and click on the Community tab. There you put your Login and Password of your MQL5 account and click OK.
3. Go to the search area of your MT4 platform, on the upper right corner (where the magnifying glass is), type in the name of the signal you want to subscribe and click Enter.
4. You will see lower, in the Terminal Window of your MT4 platform, the results of your search. Click on the name of the signal you want to subscribe.
5. Click on the green Subscribe for $$ USD button on the right side of your MT4's Terminal Window.
6. Select the payment method and complete payment for your subscription.
7. In the Options >> Signals window that opens, tick the following options:
8. In the Use no more than: ...... of your deposit (95% maximum) field below, put the percentage of your capital, you want to participate in signal's copying.
9. In the Stop if equity is less than: ...... field, put the amount of your capital, you want to preserve, or leave it empty.
10. In the Deviation/Slippage field, select an option and click OK in the Options window to close it.
11. Now you have completed the subscription process and the only thing you need is a VPS (Virtual Hosting) in order to copy the signal 24/7 without having your MT4 platform open all day long.
12. Go to your account details in the Navigator window of your MT4 platform, right click in your account number or name and select the option Register a Virtual Server.
13. In the Virtual Hosting Wizard window that opens, the VPS with the lower Ping, ms value is presented automatically.
14. Select your payment plan for 1, 3, 6 or 12 months and click Next.
15. Tick the: I agree to the virtual hosting service rules and the auto renewal option below (if you want) and click Next.
16. Complete your payment for the VPS Service.
17. In the next window, tick the Migrate signal: account and settings option, click End and you are done.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Way to find signal in MT4 platform?
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.23 12:49
You can use search on the top right corner of any page of the forum for example.
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As to finding the signal (any signal) by name in the Metatrader so you can use Metatrader's search feature as well, for example:
MT4 -
MT5 -
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Besides, I just collected some information (from MetaQuotes) which may help in some situation for example:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
640x480 screen capture
Sergey Golubev, 2016.09.16 11:11
Metatrader.
Open the chart, right mouse click on the chart and select "Save As Picture", and choose 640x480
Good thread was started by MQ - Tips on the most frequent customer issues
It is the tips with the images, in Russian language but we can read it using in-built online translation feature located on the every post of the thread:
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Forum on trading, automatic trading systems and testing of trading strategies
Use hints in Freelance!
Rashid Umarov , 2018.09.04 16:34
Below is a list of tips
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Use tips - the instruction about HowTo
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Automation of MQL5.com services
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2018.09.07 20:22
The MQL5.community continues to develop, and we are happy to see the number of members and service users growing. However, we are no longer able to moderate Market, Code Base and Freelance manually — this requires a lot of resources from our company. Therefore, we decided to provided maximum automation for the community processes, which require the help of service moderators.
We are working hard on the automation, and have already released the following updates:
If an issue cannot be solved, parties can still request Arbitration from the service moderators. In the future, we also plan to automate such cases.
The Product shall be described in a calm manner using simple clear sentences without slang and abbreviations.
- guarantee, promise or hint at profits through the Product name, logo, screenshots or description;
- contain words and expressions in superlative degree relating to Product features or the underlying concept;
- present trading strategy backtest results as real trading results, whether expressly or implicitly;
- contain links to external resources to be used as a description;
- contain flashy/immodest titles of description sections or Product names;
- use images of money or valuables in any form;
- use any pictures of non-aesthetic nature as a Product icon or screenshots.
We believe that control by the MQL5.community members will be as effective as the manual Product moderation.
Useful links:
And this information may be interesting to the people who are developing indicators/EAs/scripts and worry about possible decompilation of ex4/ex5 files -
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MQL5 Cloud Protector: Advanced protection for programs
MQL5 Cloud Protector is an online service that proves advanced protection for MQL-programs.
Executable files EX4/EX5 are reliably protected from decompilation. MQL5 Cloud Protector provides an advanced protection level for your applications. A similar method is used in the largest store of trading applications MetaTrader Market, where the EX4/EX5 product files submitted by sellers are additionally compiled tonative code. The only difference of MQL5 Cloud Protector from the mechanism used in the Market, is that the file is not linked to the user's computer. It can be run on any computer similar to common EX4/EX5 files.MQL5 Cloud Protector is a secure service. Additional protection is only applied to a compiled file. The source code is not passed to the service. First, the program code is compiled into an EX4/EX5 file on the user's computer. Further on, the executable part of the file is sent to the service via a secure connection. The service encrypts the file using modern asymmetric algorithms and signs it using a unique private key.
How to customize all chart at once -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to customize all chart at once in MT4?
Sergey Golubev, 2018.07.21 07:29
For Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5
How create template -
How to use template -
How to use external template file (in case someone on the forum placed it) -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to customize all chart at once in MT4?
Sergey Golubev, 2018.07.21 10:35
There is the other way - profiles.
- Open data Folder - and find the profiles folder (and default folder inside profiles folder).
Do you see those files?
Those are my opened 5 charts in my Metatrader. If I delete one file so one my chart will be closed.
So, you can open many charts with your settings (incl with EAs and indicators), - go to profiles\default folder, and copy those files (to save it to somewhere on your PC.
When you want to open it - go to Data Folder and place those files once again, and open Metatrader.
It is for M4 but I think - it may be same for MT5 for example.
As the people are cotinuing asking about how to open an account with Metatrader so I want to renind the following -
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MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account
MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account
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Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android
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Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
The question: "Where can I find cryptocurrencies for trading?"
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
I just downloaded MT5 I am not sure how to pull up Cryptos
Sergey Golubev, 2018.08.31 07:10
The other broker proposing cryptocurrencies for trading -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where can I trade bitcoin though MT4?
Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.08 12:34
There are some brokers for Bitcoin/USD for MT5 (I do not trade bitcoin for MT4 so I have no idea about MT4 broker for bitcoin):