New MetaTrader 5 platform build 2530: Sorting in Market Watch and advanced operations with optimization results
nice job! market watch sorting is cool.
Harrrg!!!... GBP Resists :(
I still found bug in Alert sound.
I create voice file (WAV). If I play it using media player, the sound played until finish. but inside MT5, it only play for few second.
For example:
this USDCAD.WAV duration is 00:02 (2 seconds).
If play using Windows Media Player, it played until done..... But inside MT5, it only play less than 2 seconds, causing missing end voice (cutted before audio finish).
I know the solution is to add more few milliseconds for every audio file, but maybe Metaquotes want to fixed this in next MT5 build release.
Files:
Sounds.zip 629 kb
I hope it works on phone. So much good to see
Taiwo_bunmi:Hoping to see a beautiful n improved mobile mt5 too
I hope it works on phone. So much good to see
I hope it works on phone. So much good to see
How to use this system?
Hopefully it works on fone
Thanks for the software update, hoping the lost will not be so high.
Erb001:I share the hope. Also it would be great to run custom indicators and EAs on mobile
Hoping to see a beautiful n improved mobile mt5 too
Hoping to see a beautiful n improved mobile mt5 too
Vittorio Emmanuel:
Hopefully it works on fone
Hopefully it works on fone
These are the desktop application's improvements, the MT5 android/os app is a different thing.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, July the 10th, 2020. The new version features the following changes:
All interactive hints are grouped into various categories for easier navigation. The number of completed and remaining hints is shown for each category.
Every hint is now provided with a checklist, indicating the key action which the user should execute in order to complete training.
We have also revised the learning system design and fixed errors in the total progress calculation.
The new option enables faster operations with projects consisting of multiple files. For example, to replace a text in all files, you will not need to specify their directories manually. The editor can automatically find them through the #include directives.
Tester: We have revised optimization criteria which include two variables, one of which is the balance. Now, the criteria only take into account the second variable and ignore the balance. The new optimization criteria are easier to analyze.
The graph is colored with a green-to-red gradient, depending on the value of the optimization criterion. The following colors are used for the table:
The update will be available through the Live Update system.