How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 136

New comment
 

The correct way to choose an Expert Advisor from the Market 

Today the MetaTrader Market is the largest community of traders, users and programmers who have the same purpose: profit from investment markets. There are many discussions in the forum regarding the products presented in this resource and their quality. In this article, I will check all these statements and show the wide opportunities provided by the Market to all those, who are still in doubt. Furthermore, we will see if it is possible to find a worthy product here and if it is, we will try to find out how.

Contents
    The correct way to choose an Expert Advisor from the Market
    The correct way to choose an Expert Advisor from the Market
    • www.mql5.com
    In this article, we will consider some of the essential points you should pay attention to when purchasing an Expert Advisor. We will also look for ways to increase profit, to spend money wisely, and to earn from this spending. Also, after reading the article, you will see that it is possible to earn even using simple and free products.
     

    Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

    MetaTrader 5 platform beta build 3245: Bulk operations, matrix and vector functions, and chat enhancements

    MetaQuotes, 2022.03.31 13:59

    The beta version of the updated MetaTrader 5 platform will be released on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

    In the new version, we have added a set of commands for bulk position closing and pending order cancellation operations. Now, the relevant actions can be executed with a couple of mouse clicks.

    We have also expanded the capabilities of the MQL5 language. The update provides new matrix and vector functions, as well as built-in array and string methods.

    MetaTrader 5 platform beta build 3245: Bulk operations, matrix and vector functions, and chat enhancements

    Furthermore, we have improved built-in chats. Now, chats support citing and combined messages containing text, images and attachments.

    In addition, we have implemented multiple fixes and improvements in MQL5 service purchasing processes and have optimized the terminal graphics system.

    We invite all traders to join testing in order to evaluate the updated platform features and to help developers fix errors. To update the MetaTrader 5 platform to build 3245, navigate to Help \ Check Desktop Updates \ Latest Beta Version:

    Update to beta and join testing


    The final build of the new MetaTrader 5 platform will be released after the public beta test.

    The update will feature the following changes:


    1. Terminal: Added commands for bulk closing of positions and cancellation of pending orders.

      New "Bulk Operations" command has been added to the context menu of the Trade tab. The list of available commands is formed automatically, depending on the selected operation and on your account type.


      Bulk position closing and order deletion


      The following commands are always available in the menu:

      • Closing all positions On hedging accounts, the system tries to close positions by opposite ones (Close By), and then it closes the remaining positions following a regular procedure.
      • Close all profitable or all losing positions
      • Delete all pending orders
      • Delete pending orders of certain types: Limit, Stop, Stop Limit

      If you select a position, additional commands appear in the menu:

      • Close all positions for the symbol
      • Close all positions in the same direction (on hedging accounts)
      • Close opposite positions for the same symbol (on hedging accounts)
      • Position reversal (on netting accounts)

      If you select a pending order, additional commands appear in the menu:

      • Delete all pending orders for the same symbol
      • Delete all pending orders of the same type for the same symbol

      These commands are only available if One Click Trading is enabled in platform settings: Tools \ Options \ Trade.
    2. Terminal: Enhanced internal chart features:

      • Added ability to reply to messages. The source message text will be cited in the reply.
      • Added ability to create messages with different content types, such as images with text and text with attachments, among others.
      • Fixed display of the separator between read and unread messages.
      • Error fixes and stability improvements.


      Reply feature in chats


    3. Terminal: Optimized and accelerated operation of the terminal's graphical system. Interface rendering will require less resources.
    4. Terminal: Fixed calculation of daily price changes for futures. If the broker provides a clearing price, this price will be used for calculations.
      ((Last - Clearing Price)/Clearing Price)*100
      A detailed description of all calculation types is available in the Documentation.

    5. Terminal: Fixed errors during MQL5 service purchases:

      • Payment systems could return errors for successful operations under certain conditions.
      • An incorrect price could be displayed at intermediary product renting steps in the Market.

    6. Terminal: Fixed operation of the "Start" button in the purchased/downloaded Market product page. Now the button correctly launches the application on the first open chart.
    7. MQL5: Added new functions for working with matrices and vectors:

      • Median — returns the median of the matrix or vector elements
      • Quantile — returns the q-th quantile of matrix/vector elements or elements along the specified axis
      • Percentile — returns the q-th percentile of matrix/vector elements or elements along the specified axis
      • Std — computes the standard deviation of matrix or vector elements
      • Var — computes the variance of matrix or vector elements
      • CorrCoef — computes the matrix/vector correlation coefficient
      • Correlate — computes the cross-correlation of two vectors
      • Convolve — returns the discrete, linear convolution of two vectors
      • Cov — computes the covariance matrix

    8. MQL5: We have started adding built-in methods for numeric arrays. The new methods enhance usability, increase code compactness, and improve code compatibility with other languages.

      The following three methods are already available:

      • ArgSort — sorts arrays by the specified dimension; the last one is used by default (axis=-1).
      • Range — returns the number of elements in the specified array dimension. Analogue of ArrayRange.
      • Size — returns the number of array elements. Analogue of ArraySize.

      Example:
      void OnStart()
  {
   int arr[4][5]=
     {
        {22, 34, 11, 20,  1},
        {10, 36,  2, 12,  5},
        {33, 37, 25, 13,  4},
        {14,  9, 26, 21, 59}
     };
   ulong indexes[4][5];
//--- Sort the array
   arr.ArgSort(indexes,-1,0);
   Print("indexes");  
   ArrayPrint(indexes);
  }

// Result log:
// indexes
//     [,0][,1][,2][,3][,4]
// [0,]   4   2   3   0   1
// [1,]   2   4   0   3   1
// [2,]   4   3   2   0   1
// [3,]   1   0   3   2   4

    9. MQL5: We have started adding built-in methods for strings.

      The following methods are currently available:

      • BufferSize — returns buffer size allocated for the string.
      • Compare — compares two strings and returns the comparison result as an integer.
      • Length — returns the number of characters in a string.
      • Find — searches for a substring in a string.
      • Upper — capitalizes a string.
      • Lower — converts a string to lowercase.
      • Replace — replaces a substring.
      • Reserve — reserves a buffer for a string.

      All methods are analogous to string functions.

        Example:
        void OnStart()
  {
   string test="some string";
   PrintFormat("String length is %d",test.Length());
  }

// Result log:
// String length is 11
      • MQL5: Added SYMBOL_SUBSCRIPTION_DELAY value into the ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_INTEGER enumeration for the delay in quotes delivery for specific symbols.

        It is only used for subscription-based trading symbols. The delay is usually applicable to data provided in trial mode.

        The property can only be requested for symbols selected in the Market Watch. Otherwise, the ERR_MARKET_NOT_SELECTED (4302) error will be returned.

      • MQL5: Added ACCOUNT_HEDGE_ALLOWED property into the ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_INTEGER enumeration — enables the opening of opposite positions and pending orders. The property is only used for hedging accounts to comply with specific regulatory requirements, according to which an account cannot have opposite positions for the same symbol, while same-direction positions are allowed.

        If this option is disabled, accounts are not allowed to have opposite-direction positions and orders for the same financial instrument. For example, if the account has a Buy position, the user cannot open a Sell position or place a pending Sell order. If the user tries to perform such an operation, the TRADE_RETCODE_HEDGE_PROHIBITED error will be returned.

      • MQL5: Fixed operation of CopyTicks and CopyTicksRange functions. An error could cause the return of outdated data when crossing through midnight. The error occurred when no ticks were provided for the financial instrument.
      • Fixed errors reported in crash logs.

      The update will be available through the Live Update system.


       

      Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

      How to search for low risk signal provider?

      Sergey Golubev, 2022.02.19 07:38

      Just some information about the Signal Service:

      This is the information about where to start to.


       

      Multiple indicators on one chart (Part 01): Understanding the concepts

      Many traders feel more confident if they monitor multiple indicators at a time (for example, RSI, STOCASTIC, MACD, ADX and some others), or in some cases even at different assets which an index is made of. In the latter case, I refer to mini-indexes WIN and full indexes IND, but these may also include other index types. So, when trading WIN or IND, it may be interesting to observe some of the assets, such as VALE, PETROBRAS, ITAU, BRADESCO and others, which have greater weights in the index.

      Multiple indicators on one chart (Part 01): Understanding the concepts

      But there is a solution (though not quite simple) that can be applied in the long term.
      Multiple indicators on one chart (Part 01): Understanding the concepts
      Multiple indicators on one chart (Part 01): Understanding the concepts
      • www.mql5.com
      Today we will learn how to add multiple indicators running simultaneously on one chart, but without occupying a separate area on it. Many traders feel more confident if they monitor multiple indicators at a time (for example, RSI, STOCASTIC, MACD, ADX and some others), or in some cases even at different assets which an index is made of.
       

      Multiple indicators on one chart (Part 02): First experiments

       In the previous article "Multiple indicators on one chart" I presented the concept and the basics of how to use multiple indicators on one chart, without populating the screen with too many different details. The only purpose of that article was to present the system itself, to show how to create databases and how to take advantage of such databases, I did not provide the system code previous time. Here, we will start implementing the code, and in future articles we will expand the system functionality, making it more versatile and complete, as the system looks promising and has great possibilities for further improvement.
       

      Multiple indicators on one chart (Part 03): Developing definitions for users

      In the previous article within the Multiple indicators on one chart we considered the basic code which allows using more than one indicator in a chart subwindow. But what was presented was just the starting base of a much larger system. A few different things can be done based on this model. But we should go step by step because one of the goals of these articles is to encourage you to learn how to program so that you can design your own systems based on your ideas. In this article, we will be expanding the functionality. It may be interesting to those who already liked what the system can do but would like to be able to do more.

      ---------------- 

      Multiple indicators on one chart (Part 03): Developing definitions for users
      Multiple indicators on one chart (Part 03): Developing definitions for users
      • www.mql5.com
      Today we will update the functionality of the indicator system for the first time. In the previous article within the "Multiple indicators on one chart" we considered the basic code which allows using more than one indicator in a chart subwindow. But what was presented was just the starting base of a much larger system.
       
      Sergey Golubev:

      I decided to create this thread to help myself and others get started with Metatrader 5.

      I am experienced in MT4 and forex in general (I hope : ), but we traders really need to get all the information about it in one place.
      I will do some posts on how I am getting started with MT5 :).

      Please ask any questions about Metatrader 5 and I will try to answer them,
      or we will all answer together.



      Hello, I don't know where to write. Please advise how to open a real account for scalping on currency pairs. I tried to open a real account through Otkrytie Broker VR MB and Forts Market. My trading account is not working, I don't see any currency pairs. What am I doing wrong?
       
      3aikina_31 #:
      Hello, I don't know where to write. I don't know where to write. Can you tell me how to open a real account for scalping on currency pairs? I tried to open a real account through Otkritie Broker, BP MB and Forts Market. I don't see any currency pairs. What am I doing wrong?

      The charts, the price on the charts, the symbols to trade, and the names of the symbols, and the time of the price on the chart, and the condition to trade (scalping technique is allowed by the broker or not for example) - all of them are related to the brokers only. So, if you want to trade some symbol or to use some trading technique (or you want to use good datafeed) so you should find the broker which is allowing it for traders (because it is nothing to do with Metatrader platform application at all).

      It means: you should find the broker by yourself, because the discussion (especially the recommendation) about the brokers is prohibited on the forum sorry.

      ---------------- 

      Please check the information on the links below -

      Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

      how i can gain 1 million dollar?

      Sergey Golubev, 2022.02.17 15:20

      Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
      Try with demo first.

      1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo 

      2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

      3. Where Do I start from?
      https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 

      4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

      5. How to make a search on the forum
      https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

      6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name: 
      https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

      7. My list of brokers: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/353226/page3

       
      Sergey Golubev #:

      Charts, price on charts, symbols to trade, names of symbols, time when price appears on the chart, trading conditions (e.g. whether the broker allows scalping techniques or not) - all of this only applies to brokers. Therefore, if you want to trade a certain symbol or use a certain trading technique (or want to use a good datafeed), you need to find a broker that allows this for traders (because it has nothing to do with the Metatrader platform at all).

      That means: you have to find a broker yourself, because discussing (especially recommending) brokers on the forum is forbidden, sorry.

      ----------------

      Please check the information on the links below -


      Thanks for the reply. But it's not like it's a special technique, it's just trading on currency pairs.

       

      Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

      Where Do I start from?

      Sergey Golubev, 2018.09.20 15:43

      Use tips - the instruction about HowTo

      =========

      ----------------

      ----------------

      ----------------


      1...129130131132133134135136137138139140141142143...146
      New comment