The correct way to choose an Expert Advisor from the Market 

MetaTrader 5 platform beta build 3245: Bulk operations, matrix and vector functions, and chat enhancements
MetaQuotes, 2022.03.31 13:59
The beta version of the updated MetaTrader 5 platform will be released on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
In the new version, we have added a set of commands for bulk position closing and pending order cancellation operations. Now, the relevant actions can be executed with a couple of mouse clicks.
We have also expanded the capabilities of the MQL5 language. The update provides new matrix and vector functions, as well as built-in array and string methods.
Furthermore, we have improved built-in chats. Now, chats support citing and combined messages containing text, images and attachments.
In addition, we have implemented multiple fixes and improvements in MQL5 service purchasing processes and have optimized the terminal graphics system.
We invite all traders to join testing in order to evaluate the updated platform features and to help developers fix errors. To update the MetaTrader 5 platform to build 3245, navigate to Help \ Check Desktop Updates \ Latest Beta Version:
The final build of the new MetaTrader 5 platform will be released after the public beta test.
The update will feature the following changes:
New "Bulk Operations" command has been added to the context menu of the Trade tab. The list of available commands is formed automatically, depending on the selected operation and on your account type.
The following commands are always available in the menu:
If you select a position, additional commands appear in the menu:
If you select a pending order, additional commands appear in the menu:
The following three methods are already available:
Example:
The following methods are currently available:
All methods are analogous to string functions.
Example:
It is only used for subscription-based trading symbols. The delay is usually applicable to data provided in trial mode.
The property can only be requested for symbols selected in the Market Watch. Otherwise, the ERR_MARKET_NOT_SELECTED (4302) error will be returned.
If this option is disabled, accounts are not allowed to have opposite-direction positions and orders for the same financial instrument. For example, if the account has a Buy position, the user cannot open a Sell position or place a pending Sell order. If the user tries to perform such an operation, the TRADE_RETCODE_HEDGE_PROHIBITED error will be returned.
The update will be available through the Live Update system.
How to search for low risk signal provider?
Sergey Golubev, 2022.02.19 07:38
Just some information about the Signal Service:
This is the information about where to start to.
Multiple indicators on one chart (Part 01): Understanding the concepts
Many traders feel more confident if they monitor multiple indicators at a time (for example, RSI, STOCASTIC, MACD, ADX and some others), or in some cases even at different assets which an index is made of. In the latter case, I refer to mini-indexes WIN and full indexes IND, but these may also include other index types. So, when trading WIN or IND, it may be interesting to observe some of the assets, such as VALE, PETROBRAS, ITAU, BRADESCO and others, which have greater weights in the index.
Multiple indicators on one chart (Part 02): First experiments
Multiple indicators on one chart (Part 03): Developing definitions for users
In the previous article within the Multiple indicators on one chart we considered the basic code which allows using more than one indicator in a chart subwindow. But what was presented was just the starting base of a much larger system. A few different things can be done based on this model. But we should go step by step because one of the goals of these articles is to encourage you to learn how to program so that you can design your own systems based on your ideas. In this article, we will be expanding the functionality. It may be interesting to those who already liked what the system can do but would like to be able to do more.
I decided to create this thread to help myself and others get started with Metatrader 5.
I am experienced in MT4 and forex in general (I hope : ), but we traders really need to get all the information about it in one place.
I will do some posts on how I am getting started with MT5 :).
Please ask any questions about Metatrader 5 and I will try to answer them,
or we will all answer together.
Hello, I don't know where to write. I don't know where to write. Can you tell me how to open a real account for scalping on currency pairs? I tried to open a real account through Otkritie Broker, BP MB and Forts Market. I don't see any currency pairs. What am I doing wrong?
The charts, the price on the charts, the symbols to trade, and the names of the symbols, and the time of the price on the chart, and the condition to trade (scalping technique is allowed by the broker or not for example) - all of them are related to the brokers only. So, if you want to trade some symbol or to use some trading technique (or you want to use good datafeed) so you should find the broker which is allowing it for traders (because it is nothing to do with Metatrader platform application at all).
It means: you should find the broker by yourself, because the discussion (especially the recommendation) about the brokers is prohibited on the forum sorry.
Please check the information on the links below -
how i can gain 1 million dollar?
Sergey Golubev, 2022.02.17 15:20
Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.
1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo
2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
7. My list of brokers: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/353226/page3
Thanks for the reply. But it's not like it's a special technique, it's just trading on currency pairs.
Where Do I start from?
Sergey Golubev, 2018.09.20 15:43
Use tips - the instruction about HowTo
