How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 134

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MetaTrader 5 platform beta build 2920: Placement of MQL5 Services showcases in the main working area and updated design

MetaQuotes, 2021.05.14 10:08

The beta version of the updated MetaTrader 5 platform will be released on Friday, May the 14th, 2021. We invite traders to join the testing of the new version, to evaluate all its features and to help developers fix errors.

To update the MetaTrader 5 platform up to build 2920, navigate to Help \ Check Desktop Updates \ Latest Beta Version:

Update to beta and join testing


The final build of the new MetaTrader 5 platform will be released after the public beta testing.

The new version features the following changes:


  1. Terminal: Trading services, including Market, Signals and Virtual Hosting are now conveniently displayed in the platform's main working area.

    In earlier versions, MQL5 Services purchasing areas were located in the small Toolbox window below the main window. The new placement enables the display of fully featured showcases with convenient purchasing options. The removal of unnecessary tabs from the lower area provides more space for other platform functions.



    MQL5 services are now conveniently arranged in the main working area of the platform

    Access to additional services does not interfere with the major functions, such as trading and chart analysis.

    • Service tabs are located at the end of the bar, after all chart tabs.
    • Unused service windows can be closed. To re-open them, use the Navigator, the toolbar or the "Services" menu.


    We have also completely redesigned the services. The design has become more elegant and lightweight. Signals feature additional data, which were previously available only via the MQL5.community website showcase: a polar diagram with the main characteristics, reliability and activity metrics and other variables.


    Service design has become more lightweight and modern

  2. Terminal: Added support for IPv6 addresses.

    IPv4 which is used in every network was created more than 30 years ago. It contains IP addresses of 32 bits, which are represented as four 8-bit numbers separated by dots. This algorithm produces more than four billion unique IP addresses. However, the rapidly growing number of users and devices has accelerated the depletion of the pool of available addresses.

    To avoid the depletion problem, some products feature additional support for the modern IPv6 standard. This protocol uses a 128-bit address, represented as x:x:x:x:x:x:x:x, where each x is a hexadecimal value of six 16-bit address elements. Theoretically, this format allows 5 x 10 ^ 28 unique addresses. In addition to an extensive address space, this protocol has other advantages over the older version. For further details please refer to specialized articles.

    The MetaTrader 5 platform is fully IPv6-ready. If your broker or provider switches to the new protocol, the protocol support will be seamlessly enabled in the platform, with no additional action required from your end.

  3. Terminal: We continue implementing the Task Manager functionality presented in build 2815. We have added an explicit indication for charts, on which MQL program debugging or profiling is running.


    Debugging and profiling are shown in Task Manager


  4. Terminal: Implemented faster platform launching under Wine on macOS and Linux computers. General optimization and bug fixes:

    • Improved display of menus, toolbars and dialog boxes.
    • Fixed errors in displaying the "Market", "Signals" and "VPS" sections. In particular, we have fixed the loading of product logos on the "Market" showcase.
    • Updated DMG package for easy MetaTrader 5 installation on macOS computers. With this package, the platform can be installed similarly to any other application: drag the platform icon to Applications and wait for the installation to complete.
      The package includes additional components which enable a more stable and a faster operation. All package users are strongly advised to reinstall MetaTrader 5 by downloading the latest version from https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/MetaTrader5.dmg
    If you are using CrossOver, please completely reinstall MetaTrader 5 to obtain the latest 64-bit platform version.
  5. Terminal: Fixed "Ctrl+F9" keyboard shortcut action. It activates the Trade tab in the Toolbox.
  6. MQL5: We continue limiting the circulation of older technologies, including 32-bit components.

    • 32-bit terminals are no longer allowed to load programs from the Market.
    • 32-bit terminals cannot connect to the hosting service.
    • The 32-bit MetaEditor version does not support additional file protection via MQL5 Cloud Protector.
    • MQL5 programs compiled under old MetaEditor versions (released 5 years ago or more) cannot run in the new terminal version.

    Support for the 32-bit platform version was discontinued a year ago, after the release of build 2360. We strongly recommend upgrading to the 64-bit MetaTrader 5 version in order to access all the platform's features without any limitation.
    Furthermore, we recommend all Sellers, who have previously uploaded 32-bit product versions to the Market, to recompile them using the latest 64-bit MetaEditor and to upload the new versions. The ability to run 32-bit MQL5 programs in terminals will be completely disabled soon.
  7. MQL5: New error code TRADE_RETCODE_HEDGE_PROHIBITED — opening of a position or placing of a pending order is not allowed because hedge positions are prohibited. The error is returned if a user tries to execute a trading operation in case the hedging is disabled for the account and an opposite order or position already exists for the same symbol.

  8. VPS: Fixed environment migration to a VPS. An error could occur for Expert Advisors containing indicators as resources.
  9. MetaEditor: Fixed debugging and profiling termination in non-visual mode.
  10. MetaEditor: Fixed indicator profiling on real data. Such profiling could fail to start under certain conditions.
  11. Signals: Fixed trading mode checks for copied signals. Symbol trading can be limited on the broker side, i.e. the broker can set 'long only', 'short only' or 'close only' conditions. In earlier versions, synchronization required full trading conditions and thus copying was not allowed for all other cases. After the update, partially limited conditions will be considered as "trading". This ability will be especially useful for stock brokers' clients who wish to copy signals.
  12. Updated documentation.


The update will be available through the Live Update system.


 
Hello everyone am new here and I want to invest and start trading how do I do that?


Please who can be my mentor I want someone to teach me
 
Sohcahtoa:
Hello everyone am new here and I want to invest and start trading how do I do that?


Please who can be my mentor I want someone to teach me

Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.

1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo 

2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 

4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

7. My list of brokers: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/353226/page3

Open an Account - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
Open an Account - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
Two types of accounts are available in the trading platform: demonstration (demo) and real. Demo accounts provide the opportunity to work in a...
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New MetaTrader 5 platform build 2980: Push notifications for trade operations

MetaQuotes, 2021.06.17 15:07

The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, June the 18th, 2021. The new version features the following changes:

  1. Terminal: Added ability to receive push notifications from the server. You will be notified of executed trading operations even if your terminal is closed.


    Enable trade notifications from the trading server


    In earlier versions, notifications on a mobile device could only be delivered from the trader's desktop terminal. Upon the execution of a trading operation, the terminal sent the relevant notification to MetaQuotes ID specified in settings. Notifications could only be sent from a running terminal. This requirement has been lifted. If a Take Profit triggers on the server while your computer is turned off, you will receive a notification about a closed position from the server.

    To start receiving notifications from the server, you should:

    • Have a real account as server notifications do not work for demo accounts
    • Install MetaTrader 5 for iOS or Android on your smartphone
    • Open the Messages section in the mobile terminal, find your MetaQuotes ID and specify it in the desktop terminal settings
    • Enable server notifications in desktop terminal settings

    The availability of server notifications should be provided by your broker

    Three notification types are supported: orders, deals and balance operations. When you enable the option, the available notification types will be displayed in the terminal log:
    '1222': subscribed to deals, orders, balance notifications from trade server

  2. Terminal: Updated MetaTrader VPS Showcase. The VPS section has become more convenient:

    • The interface adapts to any screen width.
    • The showcase takes up less space vertically to fit in the workspace.
    • The necessary information appears only when it is needed. Payment details only appear after you select a payment plan.


    Improved MetaTrader VPS showcase


    Terminal: In the Strategy Tester panel, added commands for quick switching to MQL5 services and to the Toolbox window. The commands are only displayed in the Overview section, while in other tabs the panel is used to manage testing.


    Fast switching between windows


  3. Terminal: Added saving of window states for MQL5 services. If you leave the Market open before closing the terminal, the relevant window will be open the next time you launch the terminal.
  4. Terminal: Fixed periodic synchronization of the MQL5 account state. Signal copying could fail under certain conditions due to an error.
  5. Terminal: Fixed display of a selection of recommended Market products.
  6. Terminal: Fixed signals context menu in the Navigator. You can use the menu to view the signal to which you are subscribed or to unsubscribe from a signal.
  7. MQL5: Fixed "-" operator error in the implementation of complex numbers in the Standard Library (file MQL5\Include\Math\Alglib\complex.mqh).
  8. MQL5: Now you can use any expressions in initialization sequences, not just constant ones. This improves usability and compatibility with C ++ code.
    struct POINT
  {
   int x,y;
  };

int GetYFunc(y)
  {
   return(y * y);
  }

void SomeFunction(int x1,int x2,int y)
  {
   POINT pt={ x1+x2, GetYFunc(y) };
   ProcessPoint(pt);
  };
  9. MQL5: Fixed an error which occurred during the compilation of union with huge data arrays.
  10. MQL5: Fixed operation of the StringToCharArray function. Now it converts the entire passed string to a Char array instead of stopping at the first terminating null character.
  11. MQL5: Added control for the explicit presence of a constructor call for classes/structures if their parent class does not have a default constructor.
  12. MQL5: Added display of a call place for inline functions in the profiler report.

    In the below example, the func(); call is now highlighted as follows:


    The inline function call place is now highlighted


    The func function itself is not highlighted since its full code is placed in OnStart.

  13. MetaEditor: Added ability to create empty projects. This is a useful feature for non-standard development projects with specific file structures for which the default templates are not suitable.


    Now you can create an empty project for any custom designs


    An empty settings file "mqproj" will be created in this case. Source code files should be created manually.

  14. MetaEditor: Implemented faster launching of MetaEditor.
  15. MetaEditor: Fixed data display in the list of observed expressions during debugging. The list could display incorrect variable values under certain conditions.
  16. MetaEditor: Fixed automatic addition of ".py" extension to Python script files created using the MQL Wizard.
  17. Updated documentation.
     

The update will be available through the Live Update system.


 
can someone help me please i have meta trader5. where can i see how much money i have above? I am not bringing out the weekly report
 
1962irene1:
can someone help me please i have meta trader5. where can i see how much money i have above? I am not bringing out the weekly report
MetaTrader 5 HilfeDie ersten SchritteBenutzeroberfläche
MetaTrader 5 Hilfe
MetaTrader 5 Hilfe
  • www.metatrader5.com
Die Handelsplattform ist die Arbeitsumgebung des Traders und stellt alle nötigen Features für den erfolgreichen Online-Handel bereit. Sie...
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

...

Vladimir Karputov, 2021.03.16 04:20

If you have a question, first of all you should show the first three lines from the 'Journal' tab


(select these lines, copy to the clipboard and paste into the message using the button Code). It should look like this:

2021.03.16 05:13:07.133 Terminal        MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3003 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal        Windows 10 build 19042, Intel Core i7-9750H  @ 2.60GHz, 26 / 31 Gb memory, 842 / 947 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+2
2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal        C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075

 

For Metatrader 5 only, limitations (from the announcement):

  • 32-bit terminals are no longer allowed to load programs from the Market.
  • 32-bit terminals cannot connect to the hosting service.
  • The 32-bit MetaEditor version does not support additional file protection via MQL5 Cloud Protector.
  • MQL5 programs compiled under old MetaEditor versions (released 5 years ago or more) cannot run in the new terminal version.
  • more here

    • ----------------

    Support for the 32-bit platform version was discontinued a year ago, after the release of build 2360. We strongly recommend upgrading to the 64-bit MetaTrader 5 version in order to access all the platform's features without any limitation.
    Furthermore, we recommend all Sellers, who have previously uploaded 32-bit product versions to the Market, to recompile them using the latest 64-bit MetaEditor and to upload the new versions. The ability to run 32-bit MQL5 programs in terminals will be completely disabled soon.


    MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 2940: Positioning of MQL5 Services showcases in the workspace and updated design
    MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 2940: Positioning of MQL5 Services showcases in the workspace and updated design
    • 2021.05.14
    • www.mql5.com
    The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, May the 21st, 2021...
     
    How to prepare Metatrader for trading (what to do after MT4/MT5 was installed):

    Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

    ...

    Sergey Golubev, 2021.01.04 16:50

    ...

    1. I made Community login:

    2. and checked in Metatrader journal:


    3. I checked Internet Explorer installed on computer:


    4. I checked the settings of Internet Explorer: yes, I can use the chat with not a problem by sending/receiving the messages:


    5. Signal tab works:


    6. Market tab works:


    ...
    product is purchased but not downloaded yet
    product is purchased but not downloaded yet
    • 2020.02.26
    • www.mql5.com
    the indicator shows in the terminal /market /purchased but next to the install button it says "product is purchased but not downloaded yet...
     

    This is the instruction about how to install and use EAs from the Market:

    Forex Market – App Store of MetaTrader 5 trading robots, Expert Advisors and technical indicators
    Forex Market – App Store of MetaTrader 5 trading robots, Expert Advisors and technical indicators
    • www.mql5.com
    An official showcase of applications for trading from the terminal
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