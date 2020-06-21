MT5 usability issue: hard to select items on chart
right mouse click on Moving Average and attach it to the chart -
----------------
select the setting of the indicator during the attaching it to the chart (SMA = Simple Moving Average) -
----------------
If you want to change thesetting of the indicators which already attached to the chart:
right mouse click on the chart - Indicator List - Properties -
----------------
And it is same with other indicators -
Hi Sergey
I just want to say a big THANK YOU for taking your time to make this thorough instruction in order to help me out
Suggestion: please consider to add an option for letting every chart inherit any changes done to colors in the chart Properties (F8)
Thank you in advance
Hi everyone
I'm fairly new to trading and thus using the chart on MT5
My issue is that I find it very hard to select and item like an SMA on the chart for customisation, it would be really helpful if the indicators and oscillators had some sort of onHover state so it is more clear when my mouse pointer is on top of it.
There might be another to easily access them but I haven't found it yet.
It would also be very helpful if it was possible to see which indicators and oscillators is currently present on the chart
I think the devs should take a look at how it is done on Tradingview as it is really easy to both access and customize items.