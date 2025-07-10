Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam
Post evidence (in the form of a screenshot) of spam messages here.
what is spam?
Unwanted advertising messages in personal messages, feeds, discussions, reviews.
strange thread -- is it now that all advertising posts in all threads (which are banned by forum rules) -- will be put here as screenshots?
We just need moderators to respond to the "complaint" button. Otherwise, I've clicked it in product discussions (a long time ago) and there's no reaction. The authors are banned, but the posts are still there.
Well, and add a "complaint" to the personal account, so you don't have to find a moderator and compose a text.
Already now there are complaints against individual users for spam(advertising) in personal messages and/or discussions. It is now possible to complain about the spammer in this thread for a quicker response.
all publicity posts all over the forum -- will they now be concentrated in this one thread?
the "Complaint" button doesn't work now?
why would a post in this thread get a faster response time than the "Complaint" button?
and what will happen to ads on the forum? -- in threads to be deleted and transferred here as screenshots?
P.S. Please, only real acts, no flooding.
Procedure:
How to find the spammer who created the chat: