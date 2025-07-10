Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 20
Artem, what have you decided about colleague @Sergey Chernov's invention ?
Or is it allowed to do that to everyone?
Yes, it's spam, and it's a ban.
I see now. Thank you.
Spammer attack
Spamming private messages
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Spammers, personal message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam
Vladimir Karputov, 2014.09.13 19:42
This is the place to post evidence (in the form of a screenshot) of spam messages.
I got an email today, but it appears to be a new feature - channels. Now I get a message about any activity from any of the participants (and there are 100 of them).
QUESTION: How do I unsubscribe from such a channel? And why am I automatically subscribed to it?
I've never heard of such a thing. I just got a message in the PM.
It's also in the PM. But as a group chat.