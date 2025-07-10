Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 20

Vadim Zotov:

Artem, what have you decided about colleague @Sergey Chernov's invention ?

Or is it allowed to do that to everyone?

Yes, it's spam, and it's a ban.

 
Artyom Trishkin:

Yes, it's spam, and that's a ban.

I see now. Thank you.

 

Spammer attack


Spamming private messages

 
Alexey Kozitsyn:

Spamming in private messages

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing

Spammers, personal message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam

Vladimir Karputov, 2014.09.13 19:42

This is the place to post evidence (in the form of a screenshot) of spam messages.



Just a link to the user's profile does not count.
Vladimir Karputov:

Just linking to the user's profile doesn't count.
 
Alexey Kozitsyn:

I got an email today, but it appears to be a new feature - channels. Now I get a message about any activity from any of the participants (and there are 100 of them).

QUESTION: How do I unsubscribe from such a channel? And why am I automatically subscribed to it?

chat

Andrey Barinov:

I got an email today, but it appears to be a new feature - channels. Now I get a message about any activity from any of the participants (and there are 100 of them).

QUESTION: How do I unsubscribe from such a channel? And why am I automatically subscribed to it?


I've never heard of such a thing. I just got a message in the PM.

 
Alexey Kozitsyn:

I haven't heard about that. I just got a message on the PM.

It's also in the PM. But as a group chat.

