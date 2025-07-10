Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 24
I don't know if I'm writing in the right topic or not, in general:
1. there is a job in the English part of freelancing (ends on 27, and it already is not) with the customer 3 works 2 arbitration and 1 star, it is clear that there is no one to apply
2. Another job appears (ends on 28) with a slightly different title, but the text is the same (only a few things were added) Client does not submit jobs and assessments
3.It is clearly one and the same person and if it is not spam it must be some kind of fraud.
The Freelance service has a 'disruption' button. That's what you should use. Here is the SPAM in private messages with the spammer's url and a screenshot of the message.
Forcing the customer to use the same account is impossible.
They are not allowed to use one account but the virtual credit card for deposits and emails are made in a few minutes. No one will force customers to confirm passport details, it will scare many people away.
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/amavwv
My friend requests are double
It's not in your friends, it's in your eyes :).
And this thread is about spam. Read the first post. Your post is not on the topic of this thread.
I thought she was spamming me, cancelled the invitation, an hour later I heard from her again.
First time she had over 100 friends, second time 16, same page content
And if you think about it, it's obviously double-registration. Is that allowed on this resource?
Read the first post of the thread.
Who doesn't have enough volume enrols in a lawyer's course.
Spam in a personal account.
A week later a link to the same product from another account.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/urbands
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/375295711917