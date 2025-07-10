Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 40
It is unlikely that when registering they sit down and thoughtfully read every clause of the agreement on the use of the site. It would probably be a good idea if, when writing the very first message to someone, they were warned that if the message contained advertising or fell into the spam category, the user would be blocked. Then he/she would know for sure that he/she is in violation, and then there would be no questions to Service-Desk: "Why".
And in the first month, for example, give no more than one personal message per day, as is done with the withdrawal of money. If a spammer, they will be identified in that time.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/glushkovaye
Same for me - https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/lanovaya
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/rhapsody1
Look, this is the third time I've posted this comrade. Please get rid of him once.
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/uzuncakmak
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/truongnam1993Spam in the comments
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/emzie23
Another Jehovah's Witness from the USG
Spammerhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/giorgiolg
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yulya-pavlova
Not spam, of course, but marketing at the highest level.
Just one product installation and 12 reviews.
So customers don't download the product? That's funny. There should be at least 12 installations of the product!
Why do they buy it then?
The product was added on May 11 and such a success.
And how is this possible if only the customer can leave a review?