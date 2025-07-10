Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 13
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yhyip
Please state exactly where the message is coming from. Is it in private messages or in the feed? There is a difference.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Spammers, spam in private messages, spam in discussions, spam in reviews
Evgeny Belyaev, 2019.02.09 15:26
Spammer: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/champions763
In private messages.
2019.02.09 - isn't this a late spam message? He's sort of already been banned for spamming.
On 9 February he spammed. Haven't seen him banned since then until now.
The message about him spamming a product from a marketplace was on 9 February at 21:44. I don't know whether he was banned or not. Most likely yes.
In private, of course.
Artyom, two users are reporting two different spammers, one of them banned and the other still alive.
The first one is new and I haven't heard about it before, the second one is from February 9th and it was already reported the same day. Or are we going to get banned for every spam message? Just imagine: on the ninth he was sent to the ban for spam, now he has to be sent today for the same spam? What if the old spam picture is sent here again? Should I get banned again? Are we going to ban for the same transgression every week? So you can flatten the competition: not like it - bang here a picture of last year's spam, and the person has a rest - is that normal?
I'm sorry, I didn't realise you had it all figured out... Doesn't spam get permanently banned? Or is it selective, new registrants get shot.
Rashid Umarov, 2019.01.20 11:03
Killed by
and the old ones are sent to the penal colony?