Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 13

New comment
 

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yhyip

spam

Dmytro Komarnytskyi
Dmytro Komarnytskyi
  • www.mql5.com
Welcome Bonus 100.00 USD https://www.forexchief.com/ru/?a=9906 Бездепозитный бонус форекс зачисляется автоматически и не требует загрузки личных документов для верификации персональных данных. You’ll get No Deposit Bonus Forex on your account automatically, no personal documents for verification required. Опубликовал MetaTrader 4 сигнал...
 
Alexandr Saprykin:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yhyip


Please state exactly where the message is coming from. Is it in private messages or in the feed? There is a difference.

 
Artyom Trishkin:

Please state exactly where the message originated from. Is it in private messages, or in the feed? There is a difference.

In private messages.

 
Evgeny Belyaev:

In private messages.

2019.02.09 - isn't this a late spam message? He's sort of already been banned for spamming.

 
Artyom Trishkin:

2019.02.09 - Isn't this the latest spam message? He was sort of already banned for spamming.

On 9 February he spammed. Haven't seen him banned since then until now.

 
Evgeny Belyaev:

On February 9, he was spamming. Haven't seen him banned since then and haven't seen him banned until now.

The message about him spamming a product from a marketplace was on 9 February at 21:44. I don't know whether he was banned or not. Most likely yes.

 
Artyom Trishkin:

Please state exactly where the message came from. Is it in private messages or in the feed? There is a difference.

In private, of course.

 
Artyom Trishkin:

2019.02.09 - isn't this a late spam message? He's sort of already been banned for spamming.

Artyom, two users are reporting two different spammers, one is banned and the other is still alive.
 
Alexey Viktorov:
Artyom, two users are reporting two different spammers, one of them banned and the other still alive.

The first one is new and I haven't heard about it before, the second one is from February 9th and it was already reported the same day. Or are we going to get banned for every spam message? Just imagine: on the ninth he was sent to the ban for spam, now he has to be sent today for the same spam? What if the old spam picture is sent here again? Should I get banned again? Are we going to ban for the same transgression every week? So you can flatten the competition: not like it - bang here a picture of last year's spam, and the person has a rest - is that normal?

 
Artyom Trishkin:

The first post is new, I haven't heard about it before, the second one is from Feb 9th and it was already reported on the same day. Or are we going to ban for every spam message? Just imagine: on the ninth he was sent to the ban for spam, now he has to be sent today for the same spam? What if the old spam picture is sent here again? Should I get banned again? Are we going to ban for the same transgression every week? So you can flatten the competition: not like it - bang here a picture of last year's spam, and the person has a rest - is that normal?

I'm sorry, I didn't realise you had it all figured out... Doesn't spam get permanently banned? Or is it selective, new registrants get shot.

and the old ones are sent to the penal colony?

1...67891011121314151617181920...64
New comment