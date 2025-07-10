Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 15
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Where is the user URL?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/propkerbullguric90
funny.
the same spam with the same ads.
it's time to put a word filter.
The system should ban the spam link in the email.
funny.
the same spam with the same ads.
it's time to put a word filter.
So that the system will ban itself if there is a spam link in the PM.
+++Frees the banhammers from the work they love
Oh, sorry, now.
In the screenshot, the date of the post must necessarily be visible. The time is there, and the date is in the list on the left - on the tab with the user's name. Otherwise this feature could be used to the detriment of users - pinned a picture of spam, and he was banned. And the infringement was a month ago and he "steamrolled" it a long time ago.
In the screenshot, the date of the message must necessarily be visible. The time is there, but the date is in the list on the left - on the tab with the name of the user. Otherwise this feature could be used to the detriment of users - he pinned a spam picture and got banned. And the infringement was a month ago and he "steamrolled" it a long time ago.
I see what you mean.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/propkerbullguric90
Same crap as Ivan, but under a different name:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/exalexprefeab88
Same crap as Ivan, but under a different name:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/exalexprefeab88
spammer https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/lavka_sov
Hi.
I have a lot of activations of different EAs and indicators from MQL5 Market (https://www.mql5.com/ru/market), including top ones
I can share... Ten times cheaper, almost for free; A little more details here.
https://docs.google.com/*
Email me, I will answer any questions.
spammer https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/lavka_sov
Hello.
Ihave a lot of activations of various EAs and indicators in MQL5 Market (https://www.mql5.com/ru/market), including top ones.
I can share... Ten times cheaper, almost for free; More details here.
https://docs.google.com/*
Email me, I will answer any questions.
that's why you can't give more than 10 activations.
They buy from a shared account - and then sell copies 10 times cheaper and have 3 times more money.
I have people trying to get more than 10 activations all the time. ....
that's why you can't give more than 10 activations.
They buy from a shared account - and then sell copies 10 times cheaper and have 3 times the money.
I have people trying to get more than 10 activations all the time. ....
I always try to get more than 10 activations from him. that's the point, there is an excel file table) he was probably advertising, he does not have enough money to buy it, he is a common scammer.