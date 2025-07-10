Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 15

Vladimir Karputov:

Where is the user URL?

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/propkerbullguric90

funny.

the same spam with the same ads.


it's time to put a word filter.

The system should ban the spam link in the email.

 
Vladislav Andruschenko:

funny.

the same spam with the same ads.


it's time to put a word filter.

So that the system will ban itself if there is a spam link in the PM.

+++

Frees the banhammers from the work they love
 
Ivan Butko:

Oh, sorry, now.

In the screenshot, the date of the post must necessarily be visible. The time is there, and the date is in the list on the left - on the tab with the user's name. Otherwise this feature could be used to the detriment of users - pinned a picture of spam, and he was banned. And the infringement was a month ago and he "steamrolled" it a long time ago.

 
Artyom Trishkin:

In the screenshot, the date of the message must necessarily be visible. The time is there, but the date is in the list on the left - on the tab with the name of the user. Otherwise this feature could be used to the detriment of users - he pinned a spam picture and got banned. And the infringement was a month ago and he "steamrolled" it a long time ago.

I see what you mean.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/propkerbullguric90

Same crap as Ivan, but under a different name:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/exalexprefeab88


Igor Zakharov:

Same crap as Ivan, but under a different name:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/exalexprefeab88


Where is the proof in the form of screenshots? Read the first post of the thread immediately.
 

spammer https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/lavka_sov


Hi.

I have a lot of activations of different EAs and indicators from MQL5 Market (https://www.mql5.com/ru/market), including top ones

I can share... Ten times cheaper, almost for free; A little more details here.

https://docs.google.com/*
Email me, I will answer any questions.

Fast528:

spammer https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/lavka_sov


Hello.

Ihave a lot of activations of various EAs and indicators in MQL5 Market (https://www.mql5.com/ru/market), including top ones.

I can share... Ten times cheaper, almost for free; More details here.

https://docs.google.com/*
Email me, I will answer any questions.


that's why you can't give more than 10 activations.

They buy from a shared account - and then sell copies 10 times cheaper and have 3 times more money.


I have people trying to get more than 10 activations all the time. ....

 
Vladislav Andruschenko:


that's why you can't give more than 10 activations.

They buy from a shared account - and then sell copies 10 times cheaper and have 3 times the money.


I have people trying to get more than 10 activations all the time. ....

I always try to get more than 10 activations from him. that's the point, there is an excel file table) he was probably advertising, he does not have enough money to buy it, he is a common scammer.

