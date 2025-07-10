Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 47
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/hora2
Ali - AliHhhh - Trader Profile - MQL5.community
Approximate translation:
I can see that your mql work needs more recognition and promotion.
Most authors pay to buy their material and add 5-star reviews, which is why it gets more recognition and promotion.
I am personally in touch with two bestselling authors in the mql marketplace. They pay me to buy their stuff and add 5 star reviews.
What's more, I've just joined one of the best selling authors in building a portfolio of his EAs with live trading results and sharing them monthly. Of course, with a cent account.
And I don't mind it because their EAs are good, but need good risk management.
If you want, I can help you with promoting your material on the MQL marketplace. And also build a portfolio of EAs with live trading results and share those results monthly.
We can discuss these details if you want, via some instant messaging such as Telegram.
Let me know as I am looking for some extra work and income as well as some trading experience and free indicators or EAs.
I also have two mql accounts which of course help with promotion.
Please respond and severely punish such promoters and those they help.
His nickname:
Please read the first post and formulate your message correctly.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/jowaddd
I got the same thing, too. And here's what I think about spamming private messages:
In addition to the option to receive PMs only from friends, you should introduce the option to send PMs only after 5-10 posts on the forum. It is possible more. And while not typed the required number you can send PMs only to those who are in your friends.
That's what the point in the fact that the account is deleted? The message is still there. So the goal is achieved and the spammer doesn't care about the deleted account. He'll register a new one next time. I don't know how hard it is to programmatically find all the messages of a deleted account and delete them too.
If anyone thought there was something wrong with my suggestion, suggest your option or give your reasoned opinion and let's discuss.
It might be easier to make it possible to delete posts from deleted users with one click.
What good would that do? If I'm not interested in the message, I can just not open it. But the purpose of spam is to attract the attention of those who automatically poke the rat anywhere. So such a person first pokes at a link, and then maybe......... delete the message. My suggestion is to make it a futile exercise to try and spam this resource.
it's a regulation suggestion. it's easily circumvented by bots. open a thread and make the messages to a bot on strength. Apparently the way to a spam filter only. Expensive, but other solutions are much more vulnerable.
Social networks have been developing filters against bots for years and as a result 80% of all social network accounts are bots. There are even whole farms for growing accounts, accounts have a life of their own, such as subscribing to groups, sometimes reposting, sometimes liking, and all this is randomly performed by the software. Determining whether an account is alive or not is impossible.
Any personal message can be seen as spam. For example the phrase. "Hi, can I ask you a question?". This will be written by a bot and so far no advertising. If the user is interested and asks, he'll get an advertising text. In fact, you asked and got an answer. It's not even spam in a classic form. There are designs with 3 or more taps. It seems that there are no such experts here yet. // And it's good that they don't.
That's why the very first restriction we may impose is a limit on the number of private messages we may write. For example 50 messages per day. Then it depends on the circumstances.