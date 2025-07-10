Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 59
Maybe it's for spam. Then that's right, I put my post in the right thread.
Technically there's nothing to ban for. He wrote to me too. I ignored it. He doesn't write anymore.
This is spam. Gathering an email base for further spamming.
Clearly not for spam. Manually harvesting a database of emails for spam? Is he a masochist or something?
There used to be an e-mail box on his profile. Use a script. No problem. There's something else going on here.
All the more, he collects from sellers on the market.
By the way he also wrote to me.
Evgeny Belyaev #:
There's clearly something else going on here.
There was a recent thread about scammers using a simple scheme - they take a percentage of the purchase and then cancel it. Could this be it?
Here's what he's offering:
That's what he's suggesting:
Maybe. But there's no point in taking it to the post office. The user is not registered as a seller. He's got nothing to lose by using the local messenger. This is something else.
They're essentially trying to get the sellers' emails.
Maybe they're hacking into paypal. A lot of people withdraw through paypal. Pepal's connected to the post office. Seller's got the money...
I told him: Write here, you don't need to know my email. So far he is not saying anything. If he doesn't reply within a couple of days, it means that the goal was to get the email address.
It's not spam, of course. But still a very suspicious message. Got it just recently from a user who recently signed up.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/roshinalban
In short, he wanted my email. Why she when you can communicate directly on the site. I assume that the e-mail address is necessary to try to hack into the account.