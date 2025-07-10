Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 59

Vitalii Ananev #:

Maybe it's for spam. Then that's right, I put my post in the right thread.

Technically there's nothing to ban for. He wrote to me too. I ignored it. He doesn't write anymore.

 
Artyom Trishkin #:

Technically, there's nothing to ban for. He wrote to me too. I ignored it. He doesn't write anymore.

That's what I thought, that's why I kept quiet on the forum, but made it simple, sent it and that's it...
 
Vitaliy Kuznetsov #:

This is spam. Gathering an email base for further spamming.

Clearly not for spam. Manually harvesting a database of emails for spam? Is he a masochist or something?

There used to be an e-mail box on his profile. Use a script. No problem. There's something else going on here.

All the more, he collects from sellers on the market.

By the way he also wrote to me.

 

Evgeny Belyaev #:

There's clearly something else going on here.

There was a recent thread about scammers using a simple scheme - they take a percentage of the purchase and then cancel it. Could this be it?

Here's what he's offering:


 
Yevhenii Levchenko #:

There was a recent thread about scammers using a simple scheme - they take a percentage of the purchase and then cancel it. Could this be it?

That's what he's suggesting:


Maybe. But there's no point in taking it to the post office. The user is not registered as a seller. He's got nothing to lose by using the local messenger. This is something else.

They're essentially trying to get the sellers' emails.

Maybe they're hacking into paypal. A lot of people withdraw through paypal. Pepal's connected to the post office. Seller's got the money...

 
I told him: Write here, you don't need to know my email. So far he is not saying anything. If he doesn't reply within a couple of days, it means that the goal was to get the email address.
 
Vitalii Ananev #:
I told him: Write here, you don't need to know my email. So far he is not saying anything. If he doesn't reply within a couple of days, it means that the goal was to get the email address.
I wrote the same, and he sent me a link with an "offerer")
 
I gave him my telegram. He sent me a spam mailing offer with my adverts in it. So, that's right, you don't have to give him your address or you'll end up in his database.
 
Please read the first post of the thread. Just reported and that's it. There is no need to discuss user actions.
 
Vitalii Ananev #:

It's not spam, of course. But still a very suspicious message. Got it just recently from a user who recently signed up.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/roshinalban

In short, he wanted my email. Why she when you can communicate directly on the site. I assume that the e-mail address is necessary to try to hack into the account.

I got the same message from this cad too.
