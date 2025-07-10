Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 34
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/liuyixin
he's a friend of yours and he wrote a message. I wonder if that counts as spam? ) Maybe it's just a friendly chat? :)
Not the first day on the forum, but...
profile https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/kribs
Spam attack:
Account:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/misssbrasil2005
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/7879
Spam products woke up from one vendor.
It's a method steeped in history :-) Let's not point the finger at the discoverer.
He was better at it - the entire showcase of "new" products is his alone.
Once upon a time we all uploaded all our work when the marketplace opened. But here was a clear spamming of one product with keyword names.
he (the author) can drop off a bunch for checking. Got time out, checked the developments - sent it all in. It's understandable.
The service itself should somehow alternate between these things automatically. In principle, this is a flaw in the service. And not the easiest to fix.
