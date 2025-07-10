Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 34

New comment
[Deleted]  
Denis Nikolaev:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/liuyixin

he's a friend of yours and he wrote a message. I wonder if that counts as spam? ) Maybe it's just a friendly chat? :)

 

Not the first day on the forum, but...

profile https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/kribs

 

Spam attack:

Account:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/misssbrasil2005

 
Spam products woke up from the same seller.
1 expert with the same description and pictures and he posted about 10 pieces today with different names.
Then he posted an indicator and also 10 times with different names.

It looks like spam to me.
 

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/7879


7879
7879
  • www.mql5.com
Профиль трейдера
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:
Spam products woke up from one vendor.
1 expert with the same description and pictures and he posted about 10 pieces today with different names.
Then he posted an indicator and also 10 times with different names.

I think this is spam.

It's a method steeped in history :-) Let's not point the finger at the discoverer.

He was better at it - the entire showcase of "new" products is his alone.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

It's a method steeped in history :-) Let's not point the finger at the discoverer

He was better at it - the whole showcase "new" is exclusively his.

Once upon a time we all uploaded all our own work when the marketplace opened. But here there was a clear spamming of one product with keyword names.
But it's OK now . It's been discontinued.
By the way, maybe he was looking at the new section and didn't see his experts and added new ones ? ))))
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:
Once upon a time we all uploaded all our work when the marketplace opened. But here was a clear spamming of one product with keyword names.
But it's OK now. This has been discontinued.
By the way, maybe he was looking at the new section and doesn't see his experts and added new ones ? ))))

he (the author) can drop off a bunch for checking. Got time out, checked the developments - sent it all in. It's understandable.

The service itself should somehow alternate between these things automatically. In principle, this is a flaw in the service. And not the easiest to fix.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

he (the author) can drop off a stack for inspection. He has time, checks the work - sends it all out. That's understandable.

The service itself should automatically alternate. In principle, this is a flaw in the service. And not the easiest to fix.


No. There was exactly the same product. Same description, same pictures and the same thing in the tester.
And there's about 30 of them.
1...272829303132333435363738394041...64
New comment