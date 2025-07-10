Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 61
I'm too lazy to explain at length and for everyone to understand:
1. Spamming is either done by stupid newbies or by people who are far from mediocre.
2. Eternal banning of such people leads to brain drain to other platforms
Then don't complain that the competitor's activity will increase manifold.
The solution is a temporary ban with an explanation. No eternal ban as a phenomenon, once and for all.
The mere chance of catching a permanent ban scares away active operations, people leave for other sites and never start their fruitful development here.
What prevents me from answering not in a minute, but in 30-40 minutes?
I check and reply to emails first thing in the morning, then I write the code and don't want to be distracted by anything, because it takes my mind off things. That's why I wanted to do everything at once, to whom I will give more details and to whom I will just thank for the answer. I will then alternate who gets more details and who gets a simple thank you.
Repeated addition to the chat room without my consent. The first one was in December 2020:
And here it is again:
Spammer profile.
Repeatedly being added to a chat room without my consent.
What kind of spam is it if you are invited to chat again after 15 months. I have ISPs coming to me once a week, that's stressful)
What kind of spam is it if you are invited to chat again after 15 months. I have providers coming to me once a week, now that's stressful)
It depends on how you perceive it. For me, for example, even one unsolicited invitation is overkill and a clear sign of a scammer.
You should always be kinder to those around you.
If negative emotions overflow from a single spam message, I would in such cases take some soothing remedies and go have a rest.
If one wants to make someone feel bad on purpose, that's also wrong (and most likely not the problem with the sender).
Guys, please, if you've been texted 1-2 times, it's not worth ruining someone's life. Excessive activity tracking systems are already in place on the forum.
You should always be kinder to those around you.
There are all kinds of people around you and you need to take this into account, for example when you want to add someone to the channel without their consent
Every birthday you get a lot of birthday messages from different websites. Is it worth complaining about all of them for spamming?)
As for invitations to the channel, it's a function of the service itself. If complaining, it's about the presence of this feature, not who uses it for its intended purpose.
In this case, it would be great to see a "Don't accept invitations" functionality in the personal account.
Hypocrisy in its purest form, you say you should be kinder to people, then you say that if there is a functionality why not use it.
By your logic, spammers (of any kind) do everything right
If everyone texts me 1-2 times, I'll probably go crazy. But, there are still more decent people than spammers.
As an admins of mail servers, I have experience in anti-spam since mid zero's and I am absolutely convinced - if someone doesn't disdain to send spam, it definitely shows his attitude to potential customers and his moral principles. Accordingly, doing business with such people is more expensive.