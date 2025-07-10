Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 49

New comment
 
Elena Lukanina:

Hello. I understand what your complaint is, no search on the spammer.

But when I click on his name, an error window pops up and yet I don't have him as a Deleted!?

But you are a moderator and can find a spammer named HoRa.


Try at your leisure how many Vladimirovs, Sergeyevs, Kols, Vas and so on... After that you'll understand that the link to the user is necessary.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

At your leisure, try searching for how many Vladimirs, Sergeyevs, Kols, Vas and so on... After that you'll understand that the link to the user is simply necessary.

So here's a link to the userHoRa but it flies 404, and where the page then went?

 
Elena Lukanina:

So here's the link to the userHoRa but it's 404, where did the page go?

It's gone. Along with the user.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Vaporised. Along with the user.

I see, thank you. I'll keep that in mind.

 

Spammer profile https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/renatotakahashi


Renato Takahashi
Renato Takahashi
  • www.mql5.com
Профиль трейдера
 
Elena Lukanina:

I see, thank you. I'll keep that in mind.

If it's 404, the user has been deleted. And it's a bug that you don't have it displayed. By the way, it may well be because there is already a clone of an account with the same name and the system is getting stupid.

 
Valeriy Yastremskiy:

if 404, the user has been deleted. And it's a bug that you don't have it displayed. By the way, the bug may well arise because there is already a clone of the account with the same name and the system is stupid.

Thanks, will now understand if the link does not work, the user self-liquidated :)

By the way, is now listed as Deleted, either the system worked, or the moderators looked it up.


 
Anatoliy Lukanin:

1

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/quattordici

What is the complaint? A channel is like a channel. Are you complaining about the channel?

 
Good evening. my advisor from the market was hacked (with all my data link to the profile and chat) and posted in the discussions of the same robot. not once have i sent complaints about the profile and the text with the file advisor. but have not removed. advisor from the first places in a couple of days slipped to 2 lines.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/diconium profile

how can i do???


Adil
Adil
  • 2019.02.06
  • www.mql5.com
Профиль трейдера
1...424344454647484950515253545556...64
New comment