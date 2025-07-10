Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 49
Hello. I understand what your complaint is, no search on the spammer.
But when I click on his name, an error window pops up and yet I don't have him as a Deleted!?
But you are a moderator and can find a spammer named HoRa.
Try at your leisure how many Vladimirovs, Sergeyevs, Kols, Vas and so on... After that you'll understand that the link to the user is necessary.
So here's a link to the userHoRa but it flies 404, and where the page then went?
It's gone. Along with the user.
I see, thank you. I'll keep that in mind.
Spammer profile https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/renatotakahashi
If it's 404, the user has been deleted. And it's a bug that you don't have it displayed. By the way, it may well be because there is already a clone of an account with the same name and the system is getting stupid.
Thanks, will now understand if the link does not work, the user self-liquidated :)
By the way, is now listed as Deleted, either the system worked, or the moderators looked it up.
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/quattordici
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/quattordici
What is the complaint? A channel is like a channel. Are you complaining about the channel?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/diconium profile
how can i do???