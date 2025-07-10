Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 54
My complaint doesn't work. The screen goes grey but the popup doesn't appear.
Trying to send a complaint about a message in private messages? Which browser? What version of the browser?
Added: yes, that's right, the infringement button in private messages doesn't work.
Google Chrome
Chrome 89.0.4389.90
Chrome 89.0.4389.90
Please open the developer console F12 and send its contents
Thank you. Corrected, please check again.
It's working, thank you.
Seems to be a new kind of spam, just noticed a post with a link to some EA.
Is there any way to remove it?
or complain?