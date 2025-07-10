Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 54

My complaint is not working. The screen turns grey, but the pop-up window does not appear.
 
My complaint doesn't work. The screen goes grey but the popup doesn't appear.

Trying to send a complaint about a message in private messages? Which browser? What version of the browser?


Added: yes, that's right, the infringement button in private messages doesn't work.

Google Chrome

Последняя версия Google Chrome уже установлена

Версия 89.0.4389.90 (Официальная сборка), (64 бит)
 
It's all working without any problems in mazila. I haven't sent it though, I've just started typing...
 
My complaint from private messages from chrome worked correctly today. I will be able to add the version tomorrow
 

Chrome 89.0.4389.90


 
Chrome 89.0.4389.90


Please open the developer console F12 and send its contents

 
Please open the F12 developer console and send its contents

all.5 d9240c616b936bd938c71aa24df5c31.js:762 Uncaught TypeError: Z.substring is not a function
    at all.5 d9240c616b936bd938c71aa24df5c31.js:762
    at Zb (all.5 d9240c616b936bd938c71aa24df5c31.js:729)
    at all.5 d9240c616b936bd938c71aa24df5c31.js:761
    at all.5 d9240c616b936bd938c71aa24df5c31.js:768


 
Thank you. Corrected, please check again.

 
Thank you. Corrected, please check again.

It's working, thank you.

 

Seems to be a new kind of spam, just noticed a post with a link to some EA.
Is there any way to remove it?
or complain?

