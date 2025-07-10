Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 14
I'm sorry, I didn't realise you had it all figured out... Doesn't spam get permanently banned? Or is it selective, the newly registered get shot
and the old ones get banned?
The shackles weigh in proportion to the gravity of the deeds ;)
Spammer: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/champions763
Removed Seller status - no more spamming about their products
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yhyip
Seller's rights withdrawn
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/igweebrelucor89
Account just created yesterday, spamming personal messages:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/dwelonrofihin79
Yes, I got the same spam from this user.
Nailed it.
How about fixing this topic at the top, so that it always hangs there?
Where is the user URL?
Oh, sorry, now.