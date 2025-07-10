Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 14

Alexey Viktorov:

I'm sorry, I didn't realise you had it all figured out... Doesn't spam get permanently banned? Or is it selective, the newly registered get shot


and the old ones get banned?

The shackles weigh in proportion to the gravity of the deeds ;)

 
Evgeny Belyaev:

Spammer: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/champions763


Removed Seller status - no more spamming about their products

 
Alexandr Saprykin:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yhyip


Seller's rights withdrawn

 

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/igweebrelucor89

Aleksei Beliakov:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/igweebrelucor89

Yes, I got the same spam from this user.
 

Account just created yesterday, spamming personal messages:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/dwelonrofihin79


https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/dwelonrofihin79

Aleksei Beliakov:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/igweebrelucor89

Mikhail Zhitnev:
Yes, I got the same spam from this user.
Vyacheslav Nekipelov:

Account just created yesterday, spamming personal messages:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/dwelonrofihin79

Nailed it.

 

How about fixing this topic at the top, so that it always hangs there?




 
Ivan Butko:

Where is the user URL?

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Where is the user URL?

Oh, sorry, now.

