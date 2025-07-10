Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 53
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Can I ask you a question? Why is it still alive?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Spammers, spam in private messages, spam in discussions, spam in reviews
Alexey Viktorov, 2021.01.13 19:35
Spammer profile https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/renatotakahashi
If the picture was too small, here is a bigger one
Mahlaqa Moeen
Can I ask you a question? Why is he still alive?
Samurai don't die.
You can now complain about spam directly in the chat room.
The moderators see the complaints and can promptly ban the offender
You can now complain about spam directly in the chat room.
The moderators see the complaints and can promptly ban the offender
So what if someone clicks there out of spite? A moderator sees the text itself and can understand whether it is spam or maliciousness of the complainant?
So what if someone clicks there out of spite? A moderator can see the text itself and know if it's spam or if the complainer is malicious?
Yes, moderators can now see both the text complained about (copied into the post) and the spammer's name.
Here's how it works - you specify the specific post, which will be sent in the Complaint.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/harahor619
I have received a PUSH notification with an offer to download the indicator nickname "4" and the text reads "Hi ruslan, congratulations! I am pleased to inform ......... http://bit.ly/..... regard. Andrew."
i have an account number only at club forex club.....
Read the first post - how to properly format your message in this thread. There is also a button in the chat room
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Spammers, spam in private messages, spam in discussions, feedback spam
Rashid Umarov, 2021.03.11 15:55
Yes, now the moderators can see both the text you complained about (copied into the message) and the spammer's name.
Here's how it works - you specify a specific post, which will be sent in the Complaint.
Which can be used to complain