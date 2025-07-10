Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 53

Alexey Viktorov:

Can I ask you a question? Why is he still alive?

Samurai don't die.

 

You can now complain about spam directly in the chat room.

The moderators see the complaints and can promptly ban the offender


 
Rashid Umarov:

So what if someone clicks there out of spite? A moderator sees the text itself and can understand whether it is spam or maliciousness of the complainant?

 
Alexey Viktorov:

Yes, moderators can now see both the text complained about (copied into the post) and the spammer's name.

Here's how it works - you specify the specific post, which will be sent in the Complaint.

 

I have received a PUSH notification with an offer to download the indicator nickname "4" and the text reads "Hi ruslan, congratulations! I am pleased to inform ......... http://bit.ly/..... regard. Andrew."

i have an account number only at club forex club.....

 
ruslan:


Read the first post - how to properly format your message in this thread. There is also a button in the chat room

Which can be used to complain

