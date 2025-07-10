Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 46
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Spamer:https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/rebates-center
Spammer https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yongmong
Yeah, a spammer sent it to me too. When will there be blacklists or a 'spam' button?
Yeah, a spammer sent it to me too. When will there be blacklists or a 'spam' button?
It says in the same post that these messages are sent by bots. It's useless to ban them :), they are disposable
Spam
Read the first post of this thread and correct your post.
Read the first post of this thread and correct your post.
Have you read it?
Yong Mong, or whoever he is, has been gathering statistics by botting his friends' lists.
And he found 102,000 users. 3,400 of them are sellers. That's 3 percent. And the alarms are 5 per cent.
The information is basically useless, but interesting.
Have you read it?
Yong Mong, or whoever he is, has been gathering statistics by botting his friends' lists.
And he found 102,000 users. 3,400 of them are sellers. That's 3 percent. And the alarms are 5 per cent.
It's basically useless, but it's interesting.
The database is obviously incomplete.