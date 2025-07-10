Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 46

New comment
 
Really fed up with spammers, add to messages something like Block and when will you add Translator as it is implemented everywhere except messages? Very inconvenient to communicate with foreigners who write a lot.
 

Spamer:https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/rebates-center


--Rebates-Center--
--Rebates-Center--
  • www.mql5.com
Профиль трейдера
 

Spammer https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yongmong

Yong Mong
Yong Mong
  • www.mql5.com
Профиль трейдера
 

Yeah, a spammer sent it to me too. When will there be blacklists or a 'spam' button?



 
Konstantin Efremov:

Yeah, a spammer sent it to me too. When will there be blacklists or a 'spam' button?



It says in the same post that these messages are sent by bots. It's useless to ban them :), they are disposable

[Deleted]  
Spam
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Spam

Read the first post of this thread and correct your post.

[Deleted]  
Vladimir Karputov:

Read the first post of this thread and correct your post.

It's already been deleted, spammer
 

Have you read it?

Yong Mong, or whoever he is, has been gathering statistics by botting his friends' lists.

And he found 102,000 users. 3,400 of them are sellers. That's 3 percent. And the alarms are 5 per cent.

The information is basically useless, but interesting.

 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

Have you read it?

Yong Mong, or whoever he is, has been gathering statistics by botting his friends' lists.

And he found 102,000 users. 3,400 of them are sellers. That's 3 percent. And the alarms are 5 per cent.

It's basically useless, but it's interesting.

The database is obviously incomplete.

1...394041424344454647484950515253...64
New comment