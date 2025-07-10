Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 55
Seems to be a new kind of spam, just noticed a post with a link to some EA.
Is there any way to remove it?
or complain?
Move your mouse to the right corner of the post and an X will appear. Example:
Move the mouse to the right-hand corner of the message and a cross will appear. Example:
thank you, see the faint cross)
has already been deleted.
A kind of mafia thrives on the Marketplace, offering to leave positive reviews on products for money. Sellers transfer an amount to them, they buy a bot and leave a review. Also, they leave negative reviews for competitors.
I don't know how this is in line with Marketplace rules, please ask the moderators to tell me. No desire to support such schemes, I'm for transparent competition.
Especially since such "services" can backfire when they get a cock pecked in the head and start changing reviews to negative :)
One of the representatives
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/exceem
If you notice, two top sellers have been banned forever for such scams. Whoever does this sort of thing has a good chance of losing the credibility they've earned.
It is very naive to think that we do not care about our services and leave everything to chance. Or incapable of oversight.
We've cleaned up a lot of positive/negative scams in services. Mass spam has also been eliminated to a large extent.
Wasn't aware of the details, thanks for the clarification.
If you notice, two top sellers have been banned forever for such click-throughs.
Motivated traffic has always been considered the dark side of sales. How do you feel about promotions from sellers such as "Buy a product, get a second one as a gift for a review"?
And just "Buy a product, get a gift" and the buyer is only asked to leave any feedback, but this is not a prerequisite.
If it is possible, please comment. Thank you.
It's a scam, even if it's not aggressive.
But you know that yourself.
In general, it's a good idea to spell out what is cheating and what is forbidden / undesirable. An ordinary user, not on the subject, trying to sell can often step into the forbidden zone of toxic offers. In VK, by the way, you can only make 6 friendship offers a day. In OK, just over 10. In FB it is also regulated, but I don't know for sure.
It's as clear as 2x2. It's just that if you ban on the principle of offering something in exchange for a review, you get a ban, then the entire top will go to ban. All of it.
Another thing - where is the line when the sellers avoid the ban (and they do). I understand that the sales of the marketplace can severely dwindle without the top. And after all, the goal of any enterprise is to make a profit.
The way I see it, you have to give sellers a chance to fix it. If you write to them - don't do that, tweak your marketing, they will do and tweak.
As the 1st penalty - deprive them of the right to sell for 3 days, then 7 days, 30 - days, and then ahtung, and not full, but only a complete removal of ratings and reviews. After all, all the same logging again under another character, and so will remain in sight.
System output in the top is not perfect. Today I will try to create a theme and write, as I see the principle of the output in the top. We need a healthy competition between old and newcomers.
I remember there was an African funnyman like that. He got likes and comments from his entire diaspora on both continents. He was a star with an arrow indicator at the intersection of two wagons.
The good man understood the essence of sales: simplicity and a flurry of recommendation letters. Who could resist?
Simply if you ban by the principle, offered something in exchange for feedback - got a ban, then the entire top will go to ban. All of it.
What is the difference between top and non-top?
Top program knows how to make money buyers, or is it just begging for feedback?