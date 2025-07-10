Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 56

New comment
 
Renat Fatkhullin:

It's a scam

I'm curious to know what the value of the top is to a website? Is there a difference in the number of sales when there are clear leaders, or when sales are evenly distributed across sellers?

 
I wonder if the rules only restrict those willing to sell much from spam/deception/...
If it were possible to threaten customers, they would take it too. No morals, pure business...
 
Renat Fatkhullin:

Mass spam has also been largely eliminated.

Not exactly spam, but quite toxic activity in reviews!

370 reviews with the same comment.

Reviews go almost every minute, most likely automatically.

Profile link.

Matthew Todorovski
Matthew Todorovski
  • 2021.04.03
  • www.mql5.com
Профиль трейдера
 
Someone I know. He does it on purpose. To be in front of all the programs.
To get people to click on his profile and then follow the affiliate links.


Tried to understand how programs from a week or a month ago immediately get 100500 reviews from people whose rating is less than 100.

Mysticism, miracles, marketing?
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:
A familiar person. He does it on purpose. To get in front of all the programs.
To get people to click on his profile and then follow the affiliate links.


Tried to understand how programs from a week or a month ago immediately get 100500 reviews from people whose rating is less than 100.

Mystery, miracles, marketing?

Bots

 

Perhaps the branch should be renamed and "freelance spam" added.


 
Nikita Chernyshov:

Perhaps the branch should be renamed and "freelance spam" added.


It's every trader's dream - a utility that will get you out of any slump
 
Denis Nikolaev:
This is every trader's dream - a utility that will pull out of any drawdown

I'm more interested in what kind of risk-taking developers have responded to the job. People who are looking for arbitrage :)

 
Nikita Chernyshov:

I'm more interested in what kind of risk-taking developers have responded to the job. People who are looking for arbitrage :)

By the way, you can see the customer's name in the screenshot... The job should be deleted in theory...

 
Nikita Chernyshov:

I'm more interested in what kind of risk-taking developers have responded to the job. People who are looking for arbitrage :)

Probably have some "locker" utilities on the market. And found a customer for their product. )

Although, if you give a link to your product without saying you're its developer - I wonder if that's an infringement?

1...49505152535455565758596061626364
New comment