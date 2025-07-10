Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 6
mr. admins, is it possible to make it so that the messages in the personal messages could send, for example, only friends ???
What would you like to see on mql5.com forum
fyords, 2014.07.09 16:28
And following this option may need another one "Accept messages from friends only ".
On the other hand - sometimes customers (new ones) "knock" in the personal messages.
On the other hand, sometimes customers (new ones) "knock on the door".
We just need an automatic ban for sending 10 identical messages to different users.
Or the Complaint button in the private and ban at 5 complaints.
That'll take the edge off.
1. At first glance, this is a great idea. But after thinking about it a bit, you can immediately see the downside: when sending messages, it is necessary to search for and compare the earlier sent messages by the sender user. And what criteria to take to identify "... the same message..."? Maybe the message will be slightly modified. What then?
It's not all that simple in the definition of "same messages". I, for example, respond to an invitation to be friends with a standard phrase:
"RUS. Hello.
You have sent a request to be added as a friend. Request granted. Can you tell us about yourself?
EN. Hello. You have sent a request to add a friend. Request satisfied. Tell me about yourself? "
Would this be considered an identical message?
If there are 10 new friends at once, yes, it will.
And don't let such exceptions prevent you from blocking real spammers.
It's simple. You need a "spam" button. A few "calls" like this from victims and the spammer is dead.
Yes, my 2nd suggestion.
I think it will be implemented, it's just there's no technical possibility (the button itself in private).
Spam from some bungki:
An anonymous person named HanSeok Kim(nnsa) already spammed me a month ago (2014.10.27). I wrote about it on page 5 here in the thread.