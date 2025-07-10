Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 38
Spamerhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/sky-love
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/trcavalcante
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/rhapsody1
Comrade won't calm down
Guys, can I have a say in this? Of course, no one ever writes to me in person, but the evil advertisement at the bottom of my post pops up from time to time. They tell me to clean up the viruses. I've already run anti-virus on Ubuntu several times and there are no viruses, although rootkit complained about a couple of holes. But here's the thing, some specific ads pop up. Specifically one seller, why can not break the horns with such an illegal promotion. Administration, would you care to comment?
Which seller? A link, please. And a screenshot.
Shit, I've been in the tank for over a week because of it. As soon as I find out...
Didn't have to wait long. Is there anything you can do about it? This banner appears when I edit my messages.
And it's really pissing me off, to be honest ....
Shit, I've been in the tank for over a week because of it. As soon as I find out...
What's on your clipboard? Maybe there's a link sitting there? Paste it into notepad and look.
What link when I just booted up my computer? .... I got Ubuntu OS, if you ask me... and it's not my first day...
You don't need Ubuntu. Install Windows like a white man
