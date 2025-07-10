Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 38

Comrade won't calm down

 
Guys, can I have a say in this? Of course, no one ever writes to me in person, but the evil advertisement at the bottom of my post pops up from time to time. They tell me to clean up the viruses. I've already run anti-virus on Ubuntu several times and there are no viruses, although rootkit complained about a couple of holes. But here's the thing, some specific ads pop up. Specifically one seller, why can not break the horns with such an illegal promotion. Administration, would you care to comment?
 
Which seller? A link, please. And a screenshot.

 
Shit, I've been in the tank for over a week because of it. As soon as I find out...

Didn't have to wait long. Is there anything you can do about it? This banner appears when I edit my messages.

At the bottom... see.... It blatantly slips into my messages... Without me asking and everyone thinks I'm a spammer and the administration bans me without a word and I'm totally out of the loop...

And it's really pissing me off, to be honest ....

 
What's on your clipboard? Maybe there's a link sitting there? Paste it into notepad and look.

 
What's a link if I just booted up my computer .... I'm on Ubuntu, if you ask me... and it's not the first day this shit's been happening...
 
You don't need Ubuntu. Install Windows like a white man

 
WinDa's a bygone era,ubunta rules.... Tested. Yes there are complexities in the software but overall, extremely happy with.... extremely....
