It's a scam, even if it's not aggressive.
But you know that yourself.
And what's wrong with that? If the platform doesn't provide any feedback, sellers have to make it on their own, which they do.Several years of asking for a trivial response to a review to appear
Feedback scam is not good, but how do you make sure it is not abused?
Sometimes you are faced with direct extortion, a person buys a program and on the same day writes a negative review to demand a refund from the Seller for deleting the review. In the hope that the seller will bend and personally make a refound in order to keep the program and take the money. In my experience, there were several such shrewd ones. I've heard this from other sellers as well.
We need to put a ban on withdrawal before the transaction amount is authorized. And it would not be bad in the payment section, where the information is reflected on the sold product to indicate the activation status and nickname of the buyer
It is also advisable to include the purchase/rental price of the product in the review.
Not manually, but from the MQL5 database
This is the character who subscribes everyone to his channels.
It's good to see the creator of the channel now.
several times a week....
In the feedback to the signals this man writes an advertisement for a telegram channel supposedly for this signal, where he lures people to subscribe to the signals through his service - m********r.
The system is as follows: he buys the signal. Then he sells access to it by copying it from his account to other subscribers' accounts for $15.
