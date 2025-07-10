Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 9

A spammer writes in Personal Messages:



 

I get the same *** in my private messages

from

suja66 | Saturday

Registered in MQL5.community


Exness Offers a Special Bonus of Upto 85%

https://www.exness.com/a/416261

Email : shibinexness@gmail.com

2018.11.03 12:23


from

daddst | 4 hours ago

Registered in MQL5.community


Exness Offers Spread from 0.01 Pips and Instant Withdrawal

08:30
 
The spammer is at it again
devase | 6 min ago

Registered at MQL5.community


Exness Offers Spread from 0.01 Pips and Instant Withdrawal

12:05

I recommend never, ever follow this link.


 

Spamming signal advertising in the form of private messages again


Mubyarto Nababan
Mubyarto Nababan
  • www.mql5.com
My new Strategy, to see strong or weak of USD i look for chart USDCNH.. Better than USDJPY or USDCAD.... USDCNH its more real the value of USD.. As we know before this always see USDJPY.. But this time, partnership USA with China in Trade of Export Import as we know its big partner for each country ( USA and China). Demand and Supply of USD...
 
What's the problem - I let everyone as a friend, and after 3-4 obscene suggestions I delete them.
 
Алексей Тарабанов:
What's the problem - I let everyone as a friend, and after 3-4 obscene suggestions I delete them.

This... bird's not a friend.

 
Alexey Viktorov:

This... bird's not listed as a friend.

That's probably a plus for you.

 
Another Exness spammer: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/berjir
 
Roman Starostin:
Another Exness spammer: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/berjir

An example of where?

 
