Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 9
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
A spammer writes in Personal Messages:
I get the same *** in my private messages
from
Registered in MQL5.community
Exness Offers a Special Bonus of Upto 85% .Please Click the Below and Select the Bonus Program of Special Bonus 85.If you Need IB Commission upto 40% .Please Reply this Mail with your Account Number
https://www.exness.com/a/416261
Email : shibinexness@gmail.com
2018.11.03 12:23
from
Registered in MQL5.community
Exness Offers Spread from 0.01 Pips and Instant Withdrawal https://www.exness.com/a/416261
Registered at MQL5.community
Exness Offers Spread from 0.01 Pips and Instant Withdrawal ***
12:05
I recommend never, ever follow this link.
Spamming signal advertising in the form of private messages again
What's the problem - I let everyone as a friend, and after 3-4 obscene suggestions I delete them.
This... bird's not a friend.
This... bird's not listed as a friend.
That's probably a plus for you.
Another Exness spammer: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/berjir
An example of where?