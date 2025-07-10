Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 10

TheXpert:
Arrangements have been made. Thank you
 

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/shorohov

In the screenshot at the bottom left you can see the link to this fellow's website.

Spam Shorokhov

Another spammer has appeared. Please take action.

Profile https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/vasilenkofx

Опубликовал MetaTrader 5 сигнал Работает Робот Prop   - это 100% автоматическая торговая система, которая работает на тихом ночном рынке.  Ожидаемая прибыль 10-25% в месяц  Предлагаемая настройка: ECN-счет c кредитным плечом 1: 500 (минимум) и VPS   Минимальный депозит: $ 100  Выставил продукт Sailor FX - полностью автоматический...
 
Falling asleep on the second night in a row is spam
 
Victor Ziborov:
A second consecutive night's dream is spam?

Isn't advertising a paid product in a PM when I haven't asked for it spammy?

Or did I misinterpret something in your words?

 
Alexey Viktorov:

Another spammer has appeared. Please take action.

Profile https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/vasilenkofx

Product removed from the Marketplace

 

Another one, though a link to a free product.


 
Evgeny Belyaev:

Another one, though a link to a free product.


Now I see how they earn reviews.

 
Vladislav Andruschenko:

now it's clear how they earn reviews.

It seems to me that most spamming will only get you negative feedback. Do you need it?

 
Evgeny Belyaev:

Another one, though a link to a free product.


It's not clear what the dude is counting on.

If his free product is rubbish, then the review will be appropriate. If it's something worthwhile, there will be those who like it without spam.

