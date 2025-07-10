Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 10
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/shorohov
In the screenshot at the bottom left you can see the link to this fellow's website.
Another spammer has appeared. Please take action.
Profile https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/vasilenkofx
A second consecutive night's dream is spam?
Isn't advertising a paid product in a PM when I haven't asked for it spammy?
Or did I misinterpret something in your words?
Another spammer has appeared. Please take action.
Profile https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/vasilenkofx
Product removed from the Marketplace
Another one, though a link to a free product.
Another one, though a link to a free product.
Now I see how they earn reviews.
now it's clear how they earn reviews.
It seems to me that most spamming will only get you negative feedback. Do you need it?
Another one, though a link to a free product.
It's not clear what the dude is counting on.
If his free product is rubbish, then the review will be appropriate. If it's something worthwhile, there will be those who like it without spam.