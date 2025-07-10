Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 29

New comment
 

Spam comments.It seems to be spammed by the same person.
The text of the messages is the same, links to the same address, but the user profiles are different.

Spammer's profiles:
@mannanfarzaneh
@Farhadmfg

Spam comments

 

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/fx-fly

A weirdo made a chat room and dragged me in without asking. And writes all sorts of rubbish to promote himself. There's a bunch of other comrades in there...

Is there any way to add an exit function to the chats? Or to be able to set whether someone is allowed to invite you or not...

abdulla almehairbi
abdulla almehairbi
  • www.mql5.com
Профиль трейдера
 
Yevhenii Levchenko:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/fx-fly

Dude made a chat room and dragged me into it without asking. And writes all kinds of rubbish to advertise himself. There's a bunch of other comrades in there...

Is there any way to add an exit function to the chats? Or to be able to set whether someone is allowed to invite you or not...


Only through the mt mobile app. He created another channel and there was an unsubscribe button at the top.
I haven't understood the point yet. Maybe the functionality is not very good yet.
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:

Only through the mt mobile app. He created another channel and there was an unsubscribe button at the top.
I haven't understood the point yet. Maybe the functionality is not very good yet

The second one is kind of like a public... and the first one is a group or chat room...

 
Vladislav Andruschenko:

Only through the mt mobile app. He created another channel and there was an unsubscribe button at the top.
I haven't understood the point yet. Maybe the functionality is not very good yet
I, on the other hand, have been made an administrator in theMt group chat room without my knowledge. How do I unsubscribe as an administrator?
 
Aleksey Ivanov:
And I, too, was made an administrator in the Mt group chat room without my knowledge. How do I unsubscribe as an administrator?

Write a notarised statement.

 
Aleksey Ivanov:
And me, so in theMt group chat room, they also made me an administrator without my knowledge. How to unsubscribe from the post of administrator?
Through mobile mt only.
There's a pencil button .
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:
Via mobile mt only.
There is a pencil button .

I pressed this button - it says that I "closed the chat" (when others press it, it says that I "left the chat"), but nothing has changed.

 
Evgeny Belyaev:

Write a notarised statement.

And then go to the latrine with it. :)

1...222324252627282930313233343536...64
New comment