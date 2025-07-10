Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 29
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/elyadhakimi
Spam comments.It seems to be spammed by the same person.
The text of the messages is the same, links to the same address, but the user profiles are different.
Spammer's profiles:
@mannanfarzaneh
@Farhadmfg
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/fx-fly
A weirdo made a chat room and dragged me in without asking. And writes all sorts of rubbish to promote himself. There's a bunch of other comrades in there...
Is there any way to add an exit function to the chats? Or to be able to set whether someone is allowed to invite you or not...
The second one is kind of like a public... and the first one is a group or chat room...
And I, too, was made an administrator in the Mt group chat room without my knowledge. How do I unsubscribe as an administrator?
Write a notarised statement.
And me, so in theMt group chat room, they also made me an administrator without my knowledge. How to unsubscribe from the post of administrator?
Via mobile mt only.
I pressed this button - it says that I "closed the chat" (when others press it, it says that I "left the chat"), but nothing has changed.
Write a notarised statement.
And then go to the latrine with it. :)