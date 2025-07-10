Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 5

New comment
 
Another one - https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/equity100
 

And this is a total outrage...

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/majid767

 
Tuesday

Want to get rebate of 50%? All you need to do is register and that's it. You do not need to change broker. The broker will pay you.

Contact me and I will tell you all the details. There are promotions and bonuses.

My contacts: ICQ No. 654417938 Phone: +38 (095) 876-56-21, or contact me in person.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

To receive rebeyt 50%? From you only need to register it. Broker can not be changed. DC will pay.

Contact me, I will describe in detail. There are promotions and bonuses.

My contacts: ICQ No. 654417938 Phone: +38 (095) 876-56-21 or write to the PM.

 
ingensi:
Ban them both? =)
 
komposter:
Ban them both? =)
Applied.) Composted!
 

Here is another piece of work. The author SHERALI KARIMOV (tiger68) is taking a week's rest:

Здравствуйте!

Предлагаем сотрудничество. Мы готовы бесплатно разместить на нашем сайте Ваш продукт (сигналы для МТ4). Если Вы согласны, то отпавте нам   HTML-код для вставки.  Ваш продукт будет опубликован по адресу ...  Код можно отправить по адресам:                  

Однокласники - ...      

Майл почта - ...

С уважением  Porshe2015



 

Spam from: HanSeok Kim


 

Spam from: Christoph Neuwirth (558255)


 
3 hours ago
Hello, maybe you will be interested to know that there is a new service Free VPS (***). Also auto-rebate at a rate of 45% of service's income is made on the service. If you connect your work with this service I will be ready to help you and answer all your questions. Sincerely. Michael.
 
Mister admins, is it possible to make it so that only friends can send private messages, for example?
123456789101112...64
New comment