Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 11
Descriptions with an affiliate link to brokers started appearing in the marketplace.
Vladislav, this is a private site; they write what they want there. They do not violate the personal space of others (in PMs) and do not get cheeky (on the forum).
And it is about violation of competition (when everyone observes the ban and if they wish not to throw their referral links in the "community", but someone got cheeky and threw, thereby violating competition. After all, this is the logic of spam).
And the product description is, after all, the seller's area.
Vladislav, so it's a personal site, whatever they want to write there, that's what they do. They do not violate the personal space of others (in the PM) and do not have the impudence (on the forum).
And it is about violation of competition (when everyone observes the ban and if they wish not to throw their referral links in the "community", but someone got cheeky and threw, thereby violating competition. After all, this is the logic of spam).
And the product description is, after all, the seller's area.
Before I missed the spam, where they offer the best trading conditions, they have already started offering experts. Once I had Skype in my contacts, people wrote to me on Skype as well. I do not know what to do with them. )
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/neusufiluka81
Before I missed the spam, where they offer the best trading conditions, they have already started offering experts. Once I had Skype in my contacts, people wrote to me on Skype as well. I do not know what to do with them. )

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/neusufiluka81
Please specify the user URL.Immediately. In the message. That's what this topic is all about.