Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 11

bilginy


 
Konstantin Nikitin:

bilginy


Killed

 
Example?

 
Vladislav Andruschenko:
Descriptions with an affiliate link to brokers started appearing in the marketplace.

Vladislav, this is a private site; they write what they want there. They do not violate the personal space of others (in PMs) and do not get cheeky (on the forum).

And it is about violation of competition (when everyone observes the ban and if they wish not to throw their referral links in the "community", but someone got cheeky and threw, thereby violating competition. After all, this is the logic of spam).

And the product description is, after all, the seller's area.


 
Even links to one's own resource are forbidden in the description.
What to say about broker advertising ? I have been forced to remove links to my resource even in videos. Although the personal website of their programs raises their status.
But ref links from brokers are unacceptable in any case.
 

Before I missed the spam, where they offer the best trading conditions, they have already started offering experts. Once I had Skype in my contacts, people wrote to me on Skype as well. I do not know what to do with them. )

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/neusufiluka81

 
Ramiz Mavludov:

Before I missed the spam, where they offer the best trading conditions, they have already started offering experts. Once I had Skype in my contacts, people wrote to me on Skype as well. I do not know what to do with them. )

Please specify the user URL.

Immediately. In the message. That's what this topic is all about.
