Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 33

New comment
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:
Blog spam

Profile

What is the drawing? Your post doesn't carry any information.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

What is the drawing? Your message does not carry any information.

The drawing is from a blog. Screenshot.
[Deleted]  

Spammerhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/strongly

Can't attach a picture to the post. Attached it as a file.

Files:
3tj_4onkp-1.jpg  69 kb
 

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/denisterentev


Фёкла Николаева
Фёкла Николаева
  • www.mql5.com
Профиль трейдера
 
lya Baranov:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/denisterentev


Same thing, but from a different account...


https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/shcherbakovelizar

Елизавета Ермакова
Елизавета Ермакова
  • www.mql5.com
Профиль трейдера
Files:
5588.jpg  49 kb
 
Nikolay Ivanov:

Same thing, but from a different account...


https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/shcherbakovelizar

Similarly

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/orlovavasilisa


 

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/ludmilka27


Ludmila Boguk
Ludmila Boguk
  • www.mql5.com
Профиль трейдера
1...262728293031323334353637383940...64
New comment