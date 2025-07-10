Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 39
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Below... see.... He brazenly breaks into my posts... Without my asking and everyone thinks I'm a spammer and the administration bans me without so much as a word and I'm totally out of the loop...
And it's really pissing me off, frankly....
What is your definition of a "salesman"? Do not mislead people. On this site a "seller" - is a properly registered user.
Re: go to the plugins section of your browser now and delete everything from there
Beggarhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/ahmed.anwer
Spammer
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/farmabio
Spammer
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/farmabio
He is a validated salesman (i.e. a profile).
I have sent him a message in his personal message about the unacceptability of doing promotion of Market products and signals in private messages.
And indicated that a repeat offence would result in a ban.
The screenshot must show that he sent you a message (he wrote to you):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Spammers, spamming in private messages, spamming in discussions, spamming in reviews
Vladimir Karputov, 2014.09.13 19:42...
Procedure:
...
---------------If it's not too much trouble, please indicate in your posts whether it's a repeat offender or not (i.e. whether it's the first time you've spammed).
Repeat offenders will be banned without argument.
Windows is a thing of the past, ubunta rules.... tested. Yes there are complexities in the software but overall, extremely happy with.... extremely....
Shit, I've been in the tank for over a week because of it. As soon as I find out...
Didn't have to wait long. Is there anything you can do about it? This banner appears when I edit my messages.
At the bottom... see.... It blatantly slips into my messages... Without me asking and everyone thinks I'm a spammer, and the administration bans me without a word, and I'm totally out of the loop...
And it's really pissing me off, to be honest ....
Do you have Firefox by any chance? If so, do you use ImTranslator? If so, it's the one that puts this everywhere. When it's switched off it disappears... If not, check other browser add-ons...
P.S. As I'm writing this message right now, the ImTranslator has put the exact same ad :)
Not spam, of course, but marketing at the highest level.
Just one product installation and 12 reviews.
So customers don't download the product? That's funny. There should be at least 12 installations of the product!
Why do they buy it then?
The product was added on May 11 and it's such a success.
Not spam, of course, but marketing at the highest level.
Just one product installation and 12 reviews.
So customers don't download the product? That's funny. There should be at least 12 installations of the product!
Why do they buy it then?
The product was added on May 11 and such a success.
Basically, this topic drags on the article "fraud". Much cooler than spam and "top level marketing".
Always refused moderator powers, but these would have been banned forever.
Basically, this topic is a bit of a "scam". Much steeper than spam and "high-level marketing".
Always refused the authority of a moderator, but these would have been banned forever.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pavlovskaya