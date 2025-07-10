Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 39

Mihail Marchukajtes:

Below... see.... He brazenly breaks into my posts... Without my asking and everyone thinks I'm a spammer and the administration bans me without so much as a word and I'm totally out of the loop...

And it's really pissing me off, frankly....

What is your definition of a "salesman"? Do not mislead people. On this site a "seller" - is a properly registered user.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/ahmed.anwer


Ahmed Anwer
Ahmed Anwer
Spammer

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/farmabio


 
Vladimir Tkach:

Spammer

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/farmabio


He is a validated salesman (i.e. a profile).
I have sent him a message in his personal message about the unacceptability of doing promotion of Market products and signals in private messages.
And indicated that a repeat offence would result in a ban.

The screenshot must show that he sent you a message (he wrote to you):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Spammers, spamming in private messages, spamming in discussions, spamming in reviews

Vladimir Karputov, 2014.09.13 19:42

Procedure:

  1. Insert a clickable link to the spammer's profile in the message
  2. Insert in the message a screenshot of correspondence with the spammer. In the screenshot must be clearly visible and YOUR login and login spammer.

If it's not too much trouble, please indicate in your posts whether it's a repeat offender or not (i.e. whether it's the first time you've spammed).
Repeat offenders will be banned without argument.
 
Mihail Marchukajtes:
Windows is a thing of the past, ubunta rules.... tested. Yes there are complexities in the software but overall, extremely happy with.... extremely....
Are you happy with the spam in your posts?
 
Mihail Marchukajtes:

Shit, I've been in the tank for over a week because of it. As soon as I find out...

Didn't have to wait long. Is there anything you can do about it? This banner appears when I edit my messages.

At the bottom... see.... It blatantly slips into my messages... Without me asking and everyone thinks I'm a spammer, and the administration bans me without a word, and I'm totally out of the loop...

And it's really pissing me off, to be honest ....

Do you have Firefox by any chance? If so, do you use ImTranslator? If so, it's the one that puts this everywhere. When it's switched off it disappears... If not, check other browser add-ons...

Not spam, of course, but marketing at the highest level.

Just one product installation and 12 reviews.

So customers don't download the product? That's funny. There should be at least 12 installations of the product!

Why do they buy it then?

Evgeny Belyaev:

Not spam, of course, but marketing at the highest level.

Just one product installation and 12 reviews.

So customers don't download the product? That's funny. There should be at least 12 installations of the product!

Why do they buy it then?

The product was added on May 11 and such a success.

Basically, this topic drags on the article "fraud". Much cooler than spam and "top level marketing".

Always refused moderator powers, but these would have been banned forever.

Алексей Тарабанов:

Basically, this topic is a bit of a "scam". Much steeper than spam and "high-level marketing".

Always refused the authority of a moderator, but these would have been banned forever.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pavlovskaya


pavlovskaya
pavlovskaya
Профиль трейдера
