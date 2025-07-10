Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 30

Here's the man https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/magretta spamming.


 
Boris Gulikov:

No spam post on his profile, but there is a screenshot of the signal...

 
Yevhenii Levchenko:

You think a spammer is spamming in the spam thread? You dare!

 
Boris Gulikov:

You can delete this comment on your page.
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:

I don't see that function on my page. It seems you can only delete a post, and the spammer's comment will disappear. But the post will be lost too.

Or there are other options?

 
Evgeny Belyaev:

Point to the spammer's comment.


I understand that the "crutch" is a wooden one!!! :-)

 
Vladislav Andruschenko:



Shit that's right. There's a little cross there.

It's almost not visible on my monitor(Blends in with the background). I had to zoom in twice as far as usual to notice it.

 
Yevhenii Levchenko:

???
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:

Vladislav Andruschenko:



Thanks!

I just don't see this function for some reason ((

Got it! There's a faded cross. ))
 
Good afternoon. A spammer emailed me about promoting his telegram channel
Files:
spam.jpg  335 kb
