Ivan Rubtsov:

In the feedback to the signals this man writes an advertisement for a telegram channel supposedly for this signal, where he lures people to subscribe to the signals through his service - m********r.

The system is as follows: he buys the signal. Then he sells access to it by copying it from his account to other subscribers' accounts for $15.




The same person with a new page also invites people to his site(https://moneymaker.vn) to copy signals bypassing MQL.

Renat Fatkhullin:

This is cheating, even if not aggressive.

But you yourself know that.

Dear Renat,

I've read your past statement with great interest and thought things might change due to a more attentive administration.

But when I see things like this I notice that little or nothing has changed if even the most conspicuous sellers are still allowed to play their "Exchange Review" games and no one from your side sees it?!

All seen reviews below asking for the product manual and this is the vast majority of reviews of this #1 MT5 indicator. Questionable if this is legal according to your statement about reviews.

I'm sure the reputation of the mql5 market would benefit from a more strict policy in this regard.

Sorry for posting in English in a Russian thread, but this topic is only available here and I can't write Russian.

Best regards
Daniel

Another"individual" trying to scrape by on popular products

How it happens: Buys a top bot, leaves an absurd negative review, being a salesman himself, trying to draw attention to his products and drowning the competition


This guy keeps creating new accounts: uberrich286 and luring to his copy site.



Maxim Dmitrievsky:

Another"individual" trying to scrape by on popular products

How it happens: Buys a top bot, leaves an absurd negative review, being a salesman himself, trying to draw attention to his products and drowning the competition

Sadly, no response for a week to complaints and post here, to hidden advertising in reviews

 
Comments not related to this topic have been moved to "I want to challenge the review left".
 

Rewared reviews are still a common method and easy to find.

Not surprising if we consider that there is no specific market rule for review cheating.

 

It's not spam, of course. But still a very suspicious message. Got it just recently from a user who recently signed up.

Hi Vitalii Ananev

I hope you are well

Can you send me your email address please?

I have some questions about your products, also I have an offer for you, It would be great to talk with email.

This is my email: nexoron6+n747@gmail.com

Best Wishes

Ali

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/roshinalban

In short, he wants my email. Why do I need it when I can communicate directly on the website. I assume the email address is needed to try and hack into the account.

Vitalii Ananev #:

It's certainly not spam.

It's spam. They're gathering an email database for further spamming.

 
Vitaliy Kuznetsov #:

This is spam. Gathering an email database for further spamming.

Maybe it's spam. Then that's right, I put my post in the right thread.

