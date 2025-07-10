Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 27

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/trading-machine



поделился сигналом Опубликовал MetaTrader 4 сигнал
Just sent in
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Just sent it over.

Who sent it? Include the URL of the spammer's profile in your message.


Thank you.

 

Spamerhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/vartiuknikolai

Submitted by:


 
Vladislav Andruschenko:


are blocked permanently due to spam.

Spamming is not allowed.

Why not?

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/loraelfx2021

Профиль трейдера
Spamming through the channel.


Author of the signal linked to: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/cokoo93

Published MetaTrader 4 signal Monthly minimum 30% profits. average 40% -/+ monthly profits. contact me in telegram : hitps://t.me/cokoo92
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/davidschum02
Профиль трейдера
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/davidschum02

Why hasn't he been banned so far?

I showed above that he is a spammer.

