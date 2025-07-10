Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 45
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/rscmeta123
Banned and still spamming.
spammer link
Due to recent changes to the design of the site. It's problematic to link to a spammer's profile if they're not on the friends list.
It's a free-for-all for spam.
I got the same email. And it's impossible to go to the spammer's profile if he is banned.
Please clarify if this solution to limit contacts with the spammer is questionable, although it may be effective. I would like to understand if this is a bug or a fix or a meaningful solution. Also, if the ban is for a day, will there be a link to who the email is from in the future.
It's not possible to point to the spammer's profile / complain to the user.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/qqjq_1234
Is that allowed anymore?
Besarion Turmanauli
Besarion Turmanauli
Jason
I don't even know where to write. It looks like spam to me. But not from a user of the system, but from the system itself. It seems that the system makes a mistake and creates ads for an obviously unscrupulous competitor.
The bottom line is this. A person writes me an email stating that he purchased my product from a pirate site and provides a link to this site. The system takes graphic advertising from the pirate site and inserts it along with the link into the e-mail from the user. This is clearly not in the best interest of mql5.com and its users. Perhaps something should be done about it.
If I'm wrong, and it's such a policy now that I didn't know, then have a moderator delete my post.