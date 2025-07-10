Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 35

Spammer profile https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/grooleg



Here's another one of the 'stale' ones starting to spam.


Spammerhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/a.007


 

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/kathrynheath


Vladimir Gribachev:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/kathrynheath


She wrote to me too...

 

What about this one, WHAT and how did it work?

The spammer logged in as "Hi .... we will soon...." without a link to the (at least abruptly deleted) profile?


 


Why not make the spam complaint function in the messages?

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


Why not make the function to complain about spam in the messages?

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing

Spammers, spam in private messages, spam in discussions, spam in reviews

Vladimir Karputov, 2014.09.13 19:42

This is the place to post evidence (in the form of a screenshot) of spam messages.

P.S. Please, only real acts, no flooding.

Procedure:

  1. Insert a clickable link to the spammer's profile
  2. Insert a screenshot of the correspondence with the spammer. A screenshot should clearly show YOUR login and that of the spammer.
Where does it show that this is your correspondence? Where is the link to the spammer's profile?
