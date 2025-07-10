Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 35
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Spammer profile https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/grooleg
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/kosvera4
Here's another one of the 'stale' ones starting to spam.
Spammerhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/a.007
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/reza6735
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/kathrynheath
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/kathrynheath
She wrote to me too...
What about this one, WHAT and how did it work?
The spammer logged in as "Hi .... we will soon...." without a link to the (at least abruptly deleted) profile?
Why not make the spam complaint function in the messages?
Why not make the function to complain about spam in the messages?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Spammers, spam in private messages, spam in discussions, spam in reviews
Vladimir Karputov, 2014.09.13 19:42
This is the place to post evidence (in the form of a screenshot) of spam messages.
P.S. Please, only real acts, no flooding.
Procedure: