Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 37

New comment
 

The woman is in breach:

 

A spam message came in from some channel. I didn't subscribe to it.

Spam:https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mikeztn/messages?user=rakeshdhaka


 
Mikhail Zhitnev:

A spam message came in from some channel. I didn't subscribe to it.

Spam:https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mikeztn/messages?user=rakeshdhaka


Thanks for the message. By the way - there is now an unsubscribe button.

 

Hungry spammer attackshttps://www.mql5.com/en/users/lottoyourloot


 
Mikhail Zhitnev:

A spam message came in from some channel. I didn't subscribe to it.

Spam:https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mikeztn/messages?user=rakeshdhaka


By the way, can you use the channel here to advertise your products and discuss aspects of their use?

Or will you get banned for that?

 


This is not the first time a comrade has written

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/rhapsody1

 
Dmitri Custurov:

This is not the first time a comrade has written

On the first page of this thread the terms and conditions for posting are written. Read it and correct it.

 

There's that salesman again.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/lyudmila_soboleva


lyudmila_soboleva
lyudmila_soboleva
  • www.mql5.com
Профиль трейдера
1...303132333435363738394041424344...64
New comment