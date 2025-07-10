Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 36
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/phyllislloyd
Spamerhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/donnaosborne
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/trade2getrich
Spammer profile.
Spammer profile
Double frustrating: he was asking me so much about my signals, I thought I was too careful, but it turned out to be one of USGFH's spammers, only sneaky. Anyway, I fell for it. One thing is when one message spammed, another - when the front of this wasted your time on the insolent dialogue, for it first made up as a subscriber, and said nothing about the essence of communication. For 2 days he communicated. Apparently a new trend of circumventing the violation.
Today in the marketplace, the section with EAs for MT4 appeared a "ruler" of EAs with almost identical names. Is this spam?
The descriptions are almost 1 in 1. Only one goes against the trend on Friday and the other on Friday but against the trend. Kindergarten.
And there is no "spam" button yet)https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/ditven
Spammer profile:https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mynameisluca