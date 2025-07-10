Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 12

New comment
 
Vladimir Karputov:

User URL please specify.

Right away. In the message. That's what this topic was created for.

Corrected the previous message.

 
Ramiz Mavludov:

Before I missed the spam, where they offer the best trading conditions, they have already started offering experts. Once I had Skype in my contacts, people wrote to me on Skype as well. I do not know what to do with them. )

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/neusufiluka81

Not a single chat room to be found. Already deleted everything?

 
Rashid Umarov:

Not a single chat found. Already deleted everything?

Screenshot sent.

You can't delete chats. It's like.
 
Ramiz Mavludov:

Before I missed the spam, where they offer the best trading conditions, they have already started offering experts. Once I had Skype in my contacts, people wrote to me on Skype as well. I do not know what to do with them. )

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/neusufiluka81

If you look at the content of the message, the spammer has several accounts. https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/vacendihani77


 
Vitalii Ananev:

If you look at the content of the message, the spammer has several accounts. https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/vacendihani77


After a ban, you have to keep going, so they register a batch and send it out.

 

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/chanhemstrucolun86


chanhemstrucolun86
chanhemstrucolun86
  • www.mql5.com
Профиль трейдера
 

Spammer: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/champions763


Agus D Riadi
Agus D Riadi
  • www.mql5.com
Профиль трейдера
 
Andrey Khatimlianskii:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/chanhemstrucolun86


His other account https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/inexcounliehton78
inexcounliehton78
inexcounliehton78
  • www.mql5.com
Профиль трейдера
 

Spammer attack: _https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/notirobuzzpa68


notirobuzzpa68
notirobuzzpa68
  • www.mql5.com
Профиль трейдера
 
Evgeniy Zhdan:

Spammer attack: _https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/notirobuzzpa68


banned (logged in 2 hours ago).

1...5678910111213141516171819...64
New comment