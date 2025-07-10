Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 17
The "complain about spam, advertising" button in private messages has long been requested
The complain button in private messages is not easy to create, it takes a team of programmers more than one night.)
Therefore, it is easier to write your complaints here).
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/free001ea
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/exchangetraders
Got the same spam about "50% a month".
Banned the spammer for a month.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/free001ea
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/13352019618hjw
Both have already been deleted.
At least they got eternal links on the forum ? ))
It's in the private ones, which are not public.
And there are no profiles anymore.
But they are still on the forum :-)
message above and above
And all because they sometimes do not readthe rules:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Spammers, spamming in private messages, spamming in discussions, spamming in reviews
Vladimir Karputov, 2014.09.13 19:42
You may post proof(screenshot) of spam posts here.
P.S. Please, only real acts, no flooding.
Same thing from a different nickname: