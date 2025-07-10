Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 17

New comment
 
Server Muradasilov:
The "complain about spam, advertising" button in private messages has long been requested

The complain button in private messages is not easy to create, it takes a team of programmers more than one night.)

Therefore, it is easier to write your complaints here).

 

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/free001ea




FREE001EA
FREE001EA
  • www.mql5.com
Профиль трейдера
 

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/exchangetraders

Akshay B Chandh
Akshay B Chandh
  • www.mql5.com
Профиль трейдера
 
Alexander Fedosov:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/exchangetraders

Got the same spam about "50% a month".


Banned the spammer for a month.

 
Ramiz Mavludov:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/free001ea

...

Alexey Valeev:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/13352019618hjw

...

Both have already been deleted.

 
Sergey Golubev:

Both have already been deleted.

At least they got perpetual links on the forum ? ))
We should take away their advertising links on the forum too.
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:
At least they got eternal links on the forum ? ))
We should take away their advertising links in the forum too.

It's in the private ones, which are not public.
And there are no profiles anymore.

 
Sergey Golubev:

It's in the private messages, which are not public.
And the profiles are no longer there.


But they are still on the forum :-)


message above and above

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/36170/page17#comment_11021373

Спамеры, спам в личных сообщения, спам в обсуждениях, спам в отзывах
Спамеры, спам в личных сообщения, спам в обсуждениях, спам в отзывах
  • 2019.03.16
  • www.mql5.com
Общее обсуждение: Спамеры, спам в личных сообщения, спам в обсуждениях, спам в отзывах
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:


But they are still on the forum :-)


message above and above

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/36170/page17#comment_11021373

And all because they sometimes do not readthe rules:

 

Same thing from a different nickname:

1...101112131415161718192021222324...64
New comment