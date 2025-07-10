Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 28
Why hasn't he been banned so far?
I showed above that he is a spammer.
Vladimir Karputov, 2014.09.13 19:42
You may post proof (screenshot) of spam posts here.
P.S. Please, only real acts, no flooding.
Procedure:
I attached a screenshot picture above,
because as a beginner I don't have the ability to insert a picture
Spam PDF
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/chindan01
Spam in the comments. The spammer is not responding to a request in person not to write this spam.
Spammer's profile:@wangbuliao
Screenshots:
When are theseMt groups going to be banned forever? Some kind of chat room appeared in private, I didn't invite them and didn't sign up there.
This is what it looks like.
I think this is the creator of the chat room https://www.mql5.com/en/users/dakson111
Seconded.
And I remind the developers that users have long been asking for a button that would allow them to unsubscribe from these chats/channels. Do it, PLEASE!
What about boorish people and "subhumans" who can't communicate without swearing. A "violation" button in the private sphere with regard to this category of underdogs, too.
Let us first ask for at least one button. Then we will move on to the second. Otherwise we will completely confuse the colleagues.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/amirbeglou It's breaking in as a friend.
No spam, but dude's got Nazi symbols on the background picture. Do something about it.