molodets:

Why hasn't he been banned so far?

I showed above that he is a spammer.

Vladimir Karputov, 2014.09.13 19:42

You may post proof (screenshot) of spam posts here.

P.S. Please, only real acts, no flooding.


Procedure:

  1. Insert a clickable link to the spammer's profile
  2. Insert a screenshot of the correspondence with the spammer. A screenshot should clearly show YOUR login and that of the spammer.


 
On my page in the "charts" section 4 pages have been deleted, that's 5 years of trading and publishing charts (with results) from the terminal! Where should I go to ask "Why have they deleted"? Help please?
Evgeny Belyaev:

I attached a screenshot picture above,

because as a beginner I don't have the ability to insert a picture

 

Spam PDF



https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/chindan01

Spam in the comments. The spammer is not responding to a request in person not to write this spam.

Spammer's profile:@wangbuliao

Screenshots:

scr1


scr2

When are theseMt groups going to be banned forever? Some kind of chat room appeared in private, I didn't invite them and didn't sign up there.

This is what it looks like.


I think this is the creator of the chat room https://www.mql5.com/en/users/dakson111

 
Aleksey Ivanov:

Seconded.

And I remind the developers that users have long been asking for a button that would allow them to unsubscribe from these chats/channels. Do it, PLEASE!

 
What about boorish people and "subhumans" who can't communicate without swearing. The "infringement" button in the private sphere with regard to this category of subhumans is also available.
 
Let us first ask for at least one button. Then we will move on to the second. Otherwise we will completely confuse the colleagues.

 

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/amirbeglou It's breaking in as a friend.

No spam, but dude's got Nazi symbols on the background picture. Do something about it.

