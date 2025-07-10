Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 42

Here's what I'm posting as I find it

The profile has been seen more than once in this thread:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/maklaren

 

mariyaorlova


 

Hello all. Here's another spammer. And his link. https://www. mql5.com/en/signals/783083


 
There's a lot of freelance jobs out there that don't look like jobs... more like an advertisement or something. Or is that OK?
 

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/richardgears


PROSPECT V is a 100% automated trading system with live monitoring. Strategy is targeting short range trades on directional bias of the trend and price action. - Based on tested signals to maintain consistent profit. - Automated averaging algorithm is used for recovery. - News, volatility and trend filters used to avoid uneasy situation...
 
I don't mind spamming things, either. But you have to be careful
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/rogerwilliam

Профиль трейдера
 

Good day everyone!

I don't understand who System is and why I keep receiving messages about products authored by Vladislav Andruschenko and Alexey Viktorov.

Regards, Vladimir.


 
You've installed a program of these authors. When you update the authors of their programs, you will automatically receive a notification of this from the service (System)

