Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 43

Artyom Trishkin:

You have installed software from these authors. When the authors update their software, you will be automatically notified by the service (System)

Thank you, Artem, for the clarification!

  1. How to get rid of it now, so that I don't receive these messages anymore?
  2. How can you, as a moderator, influence it?

Regards, Vladimir.

 

Spammer:https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/asdsadasdsad

asdsad asdsad
asdsad asdsad
  • www.mql5.com
Профиль трейдера
 
Same story practically.
Right openly in reviews and discussions selling their activations.
Pressed the breach button.
 
Ildar Kabirov:

The problem is that new and inexperienced users exchange their activations like playing cards.

But they do not assume that by handing over their username and password (supposedly exchanging activations) they can lose all their activations and purchased software products at all.


Well, it's understandable.
And then they complain that rapidly running out of activation and with complaints addressed to the author, type "send me an expert without activation. "They write all sorts of nonsense and so on.

 

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/aliamini1111


Ali Amini
Ali Amini
  • www.mql5.com
Профиль трейдера
 

And another spammer...

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/fatorida0302

 

After deleting a spammer's account, traces of the spammer's spam are left behind and now there's a constant ticker that there's a new message.


How do I get rid of it?

 
Alexey Viktorov:

After deleting a spammer's account, traces of the spammer's spam are left behind and now there's a constant message alert that there's a new message.


How do I get rid of it?

You can delete the correspondence via the terminal's mobile app.
 
Ramiz Mavludov:
You can delete the correspondence via the mobile app of the terminal.

Thank you.

What if my phone is a push-button?)

 
Alexey Viktorov:

Thank you.

What if my phone is a push-button?)

You could try an android emulator on your computer, like NoxPlayer
