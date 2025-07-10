Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 19

New comment
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:
I looked it up.
The text of the link has been scrubbed. But the targeting remained on the document.

It makes sense now. Thanks, corrected the link.

 

There's a man who keeps attaching his spam as a comment to other people's posts in the feed. Apparently with the purpose of having his spam systematically picked up by other users.

Spam

He does not respond to requests not to do so. I have approached him through his personal account more than once.

I don't think it's even right to do that in the feed.

Link to his profile: @Sergey Chernov

 

found it.


https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/amira2019

Amira2019
Amira2019
  • www.mql5.com
Профиль трейдера
 
Vladimir Gribachev:

found it.


https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/amira2019

Already in the baths

 

Artem, what have you decided about colleague @Sergey Chernov's invention ?

Or can everyone do so?

 
Vadim Zotov:

Artem, what have you decided with the invention of colleague @Sergey Chernov?

Or can everyone do so?


I am also interested in this question...

 
Vadim Zotov:

Artem, what have you decided about colleague @Sergey Chernov's invention ?

Or can everyone do so?

I think it's spam. It hasn't been resolved yet.
 
Vadim Zotov:

Artem, what have you decided about your colleague @Sergey Chernov's invention?

Or can everyone do that?

Does Artem have the right to decide anything? He is just a doer. Rashid or Renat makes the decisions. Maybe one of the admins, but not moderators.


ps; What a coincidence in the timing of posts...

 
Artyom Trishkin:
I think it's spam. It hasn't been resolved yet.

Brother, it's 100 percent SPAM, you can tell.

 
Vladimir Gribachev:

Brother, it's 100 percent SPAM, you can tell.

Can't you do it without being a panderer?
1...121314151617181920212223242526...64
New comment