I looked it up.
It makes sense now. Thanks, corrected the link.
There's a man who keeps attaching his spam as a comment to other people's posts in the feed. Apparently with the purpose of having his spam systematically picked up by other users.
He does not respond to requests not to do so. I have approached him through his personal account more than once.
I don't think it's even right to do that in the feed.
Link to his profile: @Sergey Chernov
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/amira2019
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/amira2019
Already in the baths
Or can everyone do so?
I am also interested in this question...
Does Artem have the right to decide anything? He is just a doer. Rashid or Renat makes the decisions. Maybe one of the admins, but not moderators.
ps; What a coincidence in the timing of posts...
I think it's spam. It hasn't been resolved yet.
Brother, it's 100 percent SPAM, you can tell.
