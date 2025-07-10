Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 23

Spam in the comments:

 
Evgeniy Machok:

For Market, use the offending button.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

For Market, use the infringement button.

I do. I'm duplicating it here. Or don't you need to duplicate it?
 
You are welcome to duplicate. And I'll follow up by deleting any mention of Market :)

And in the end see point 1:

 
So there is no need to duplicate. I see.
 

Seems to be obvious spam

obvious spam in private messages

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/brunokorb109 - this one has apparently already been deleted

 

and this one too.

spam

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/amira2019 - the name is crossed out, what does that mean?

and this.

spam

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/susanthakumara- the name is crossed out too

 
Yes, SPAM. Except it's not clear who the spam came from. Edit the message and paste the user URL.


 
Denis Nikolaev:

- the name is crossed out, what does this mean?

It means that the user is restricted (banned).

 
It is necessary to clean the previous pages from references to the Market. It doesn't seem fair.
