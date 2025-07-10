Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 48
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Social networks have been developing filters against bots for years and as a result 80% of all social network accounts are bots. There are even whole farms for growing accounts, accounts have a life of their own, such as subscribing to groups, sometimes reposting, sometimes liking, and all this is randomly performed by the software. Determining whether an account is alive or not is impossible.
Any personal message can be seen as spam. For example the phrase. "Hi, can I ask you a question?". This will be written by a bot and so far no advertising. If the user is interested and asks, he'll get an advertising text. In fact, you asked and got an answer. It's not even spam in a classic form. There are designs with 3 or more taps. It seems that there are no such experts here yet. // And it's good that they don't.
That's why the very first restriction we may impose is a limit on the number of private messages we may write. For example 50 messages per day. Then it depends on the circumstances.
However, spam email filters have shown their worth with practically all mailers.
pissed off
got it
Please study the first post and correct your message.
However, spam email filters have been shown to work for almost all mailers.
I still get half of my Inbox emails spammy (both Google and Yandex). All spam messages from ip that exceeds acceptable mailing speed + unnatural daily threshold.
The similarity of emails, percentage of opens and % of people who clicked on the "spam" button is also analyzed. With the right approach and domain warming up, you can send millions of emails to the inbox. The only reason there are fewer of them is because of the huge fines and criminal penalties due to the new personal data and advertising laws.
A less good approach I've seen with vyber. Messages can only come from friends, and from those you don't know, "complain about spam" and "block user" buttons
I think we need to add a "Report Spam" and "Block User"/Blacklist button to the PM. And also have an option to exclude a user from the Black List in the settings
Ban for spam should be made automatic with possibility of unblocking by administration.
Spam checking:
1. How many letters to private messages were sent during a day - more than 20 fall under check
2. How many letters the next day were read | less than 30% indicates that it was not sent to specific people you know, but to a list
3. How many people complained about the spam from those who read it | either more than 30% or more than 10 people. And voila, the account is deprived of the ability to send private messages. If not registered by the seller - ban. If it's already registered, it's a temporary ban with a warning.
Well, there are options, I only described the most simple. As there in the big offices is tracked - I do not know, and do not make life difficult.
But to ban for one abusa written here probably should not be. At least you need to check everything manually. Many stupidly do not understand what awaits them when they start their barygo-marketing through private messages. If they knew they'd get banned, they wouldn't spam. It's better to warn them the first time and temporarily ban them. That's the will of the Administration)
I still get half of my Inbox emails spammy (both google and yandex). And straight to spam are emails sent from ip that exceeds the allowable mailing rate + unnatural daily threshold.
The similarity of emails, percentage of opens and % of people who clicked on the "spam" button is also analyzed. With the right approach and domain warming up, you can send millions of emails to the inbox. The only reason there are fewer of them is because of the huge fines and criminal penalties due to the new personal data and advertising laws.
A less good approach I've seen with vyber. Messages can only come from friends, and from those you don't know, "complain about spam" and "block user" buttons
I think we need to add a "Report Spam" and "Block User"/Blacklist button to the PM. And also have an option to exclude a user from the Black List in the settings
Ban for spam should be made automatic with possibility of unblocking by administration.
Spam checking:
1. How many letters to private messages were sent during a day - more than 20 fall under check
2. How many letters the next day were read | less than 30% indicates that it was not sent to specific people you know, but to a list
3. How many people complained about the spam from those who read it | either more than 30% or more than 10 people. And voila, the account is deprived of the ability to send private messages. If not registered by the seller - ban. If it's already registered, it's a temporary ban with a warning.
Well, there are options, I only described the most simple. As there in the big offices is tracked - I do not know, and do not make life difficult.
But to ban for one abusa written here probably should not be. At least you need to check everything manually. Many stupidly do not understand what awaits them when they start their barygo-marketing through private messages. If they knew they'd get banned, they wouldn't spam. It's better to warn them the first time and temporarily ban them. That's the will of the Administration)
I don't know what to say. I have spam, but not so critical. Besides the problem of not accepting letters from botaccounts that have just opened, sent thousands of letters and these accounts were deleted. But the emails were still a nuisance.
I think you should add a "Report Spam" and a "Block User"/Blacklist button to the PMs. Also, in the settings it should be possible to exclude a user from the Blacklist
Ban for spamming should be made automatic with possibility of unblocking by administration.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Spammers, spam in private messages, spam in discussions, spam in reviews
Alexey Viktorov, 2021.01.10 08:32
I got the same thing. And that's what I think about spam in private messages:
In addition to the option to receive PMs only from friends, it is necessary to introduce still possibility to send PMs only after 5-10 messages on a forum. It is possible more. And while not typed the required number you can send PMs only to those who are in your friends.
That's what the point in the fact that the account is deleted? The message is still there. So the goal is achieved and the spammer doesn't care about the deleted account. He'll register a new one next time. I don't know how hard it is to programmatically find all the messages of a deleted account and delete them too.
If anyone thought there was something wrong with my suggestion, suggest your option or give your reasoned opinion and let's discuss.
Social networks have been developing filters against bots for years and as a result 80% of all social network accounts are bots. There are even whole farms for growing accounts, accounts have a life of their own, such as subscribing to groups, sometimes reposting, sometimes liking, and all this is randomly performed by the software. Determining whether an account is alive or not is impossible.
Any personal message can be seen as spam. For example the phrase. "Hi, can I ask you a question?". This will be written by a bot and so far no advertising. If the user is interested and asks, he'll get an advertising text. In fact, you asked and got an answer. It's not even spam in a classic form. There are designs with 3 or more taps. It seems that there are no such experts here yet. // And it's good that they don't.
That's why the very first restriction we may impose is a limit on the number of private messages we may write. For example 50 messages per day. Then it depends on the circumstances.
I had an account from which I did not even have time to write) reported the case for a banand it seems there was no ban, there's a mountain of multi-accounts, no one to fight them, Renate seems to have closed all the avenues
another ***
Please study the first post and correct your message.
Hello. I understand what your complaint is, no search on the spammer.
But when I click on his name, the error window pops up and yet I do not have him listed as Deleted!?
But you are a moderator and can find the spammer named HoRa and delete the account.