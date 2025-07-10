Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 31
Good afternoon. A spammer wrote me an e-mail about a promotion on his telegram channel
Why were you talking to him?
Wasn't it interesting? ))
he texted me too, but i just didn't reply....
What if he was offering his services for free? Would he no longer be a spammer?
Judging by the message, it's not spam, but a request for your interest.
What's really missing is a clear definition of what spam is...
If I see that a user is looking for a certain tool on a forum, for example, and I'll send him a link to such a tool in the Market - would it be spam?
And what if I send a message to the user in his/her PM but without sending him/her a link?
What is spam on this site?
Спам (англ. spam) — массовая рассылка корреспонденции рекламного характера лицам, не выражавшим желания её получать.For myself, I would add:
"... through channels not provided for that purpose"
It's not just sending it out to users.
Spam is also when the same text is posted several times in a row.
For example: I was updating my software here, updated it 7 times and posted the same update text. This is also SPAM.
But otherwise could not, because the library is one, updating the library - all the experts are updated.....
And what's on a wall somewhere in a social network, when someone's internet is frozen and they click "send" several times, posting the same post several times, or deliberately sending copies of the same meaningless post due to their school age, although it's called spam, is not spam in essence.
There is no fixing that. What permeates the masses becomes a persistent expression, and the same applies to concepts. Now spam is both imposed advertising and repetitive postings
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/555simpson
UPD
Lock the topic so you don't have to search for it
Stake cannot be pardoned!
Spygun from another forum
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/esm7810